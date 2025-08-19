While less physically severe than other colonial Puritan punishments like whipping or branding, a punishment called the “sheet of penance” carried significant social stigma, leveraging the tight-knit nature of Puritan communities to enforce conformity.

In early Puritan New England, particularly in the 17th century, this form of public shaming was used to punish social and moral offenses, such as sexual misconduct or adultery. Offenders, often women, were required to stand in a public place—such as the town square or during a church service—wrapped in a white sheet, which symbolized both their sin and their repentance. This practice was rooted in the Puritan belief that public confession and humiliation were essential for moral correction and maintaining communal purity.

The punishment involved wrapping the offender in a white sheet, sometimes accompanied by additional symbols like holding a candle or wearing a sign detailing their offense. This act of public exposure, often carried out during high-visibility times like market days or church services, aimed to shame the individual before their community and deter others from similar behavior. The white sheet itself served as a stark contrast to the sinner’s moral failing, emphasizing the need for repentance while marking them as an example of disgrace.

Historical records, though limited, show its use in places like the Massachusetts Bay Colony, and it is famously depicted in Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter, which draws on these practices. The penalty reflected the Puritans’ intense focus on moral accountability and public repentance as a path to both personal salvation and community restoration.

A couple of weeks ago, I suggested that public shunning and shaming should be brought back as a form of non-judicial punishment for bad actors who had escaped legal sanction or judicial action, people like elected politicians whose actions are bound by the rules of their respective bodies and are afforded protections mere citizens do not have – but have acted in bad faith.

I know that, to a large extent, shame is no longer part of our social contract – but it should be. Our “no rules” society does not mean there are no rules, it means there are rules, just selectively enforced and based, not on any moral code, but what is needed to attain political and social power and status. F.A. Hayek explained this in The Road to Serfdom, in a chapter titled “Why the Worst Get on Top”:

“Since it is the supreme leader who alone determines the ends, his instruments must have no moral convictions of their own. They must, above all, be unreservedly committed to the person of the leader; but next to this the most important thing is that they should be completely unprincipled and literally capable of everything. They must have no ideals of their own which they want to realize; no ideas about right or wrong which might interfere with the intentions of the leader. There is thus in the positions of power little to attract those who hold moral beliefs of the kind which in the past have guided the European peoples, little which could compensate for the distastefulness of many of the particular tasks, and little opportunity to gratify any more idealistic desires, to recompense for the undeniable risk, the sacrifice of most of the pleasures of private life and of personal independence which the posts of great responsibility involve. The only tastes which are satisfied are the taste for power as such and the pleasure of being obeyed and of being part of a well-functioning and immensely powerful machine to which everything else must give way.”

Perhaps a sense of shame will return as we rapidly transition out of this post-truth existence we have been living in for the past half-century or so.

One can hope.

Imagine how heartwarming it would be to see Mark Warner, Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff, Jamie Raskin, Tish James, Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis, Hillary, the entire J6 Committee, plus Judges Boasberg, Merchan, Engoron, Chutkan, Howell, Kollar-Kotelly, and Emmet G. Sullivan, all standing outside the Capitol, wrapped in a white sheet every weekend for a couple of years.