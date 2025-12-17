I’ve been considering something about which I hope I am horrifically wrong. I’m going to try to put it into words to the best of my abilities—not to assert it as fact, but to hear from people who are most certainly more equipped to consider—and respond to—such ruminations.

Here it is:

From Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens to people like Andrew Tate to Yuval Hariri at the World Economic Forum and other collectivist One Worlders across Europe and the US, a peculiar alliance seems to have emerged among certain segments of the Western intellectual class. Spanning both neoconservative and neoliberal circles, a cohort of people I call “cultural Christians” has begun viewing Islam not as a rival civilization but as a potential instrument—a mercenary force capable of reimposing the religious discipline, social cohesion, and moral certainty they believe has evaporated from contemporary Western Jewish and Christian life.

Three things underpin my theory—the first is the clearly fallen nature of the contemporary Christian church, a “modern” church that allows the bastardizing of denominations to exclude God’s word but include worldly beliefs that are truly antithetical to Christianity and Judaism. The second is the open incitement of internecine warfare between Christianity and Judaism – as well as between sects of each. Lastly, it is witnessing how America and Israel are considered weapons free when it comes to theological and ideological attacks (including accusations of xenophobia and genocide), but there is a violent silence when Christians are assassinated around the world and noticing the murder of Jews is treated as “Islamophobia.”

One must ask why, after the world experienced the results of Nazism, it ignores the threat from Islam. I would propose this is not mere admiration for Islamic piety or protection of Islam itself. It represents something far more insidious and calculating: a strategic attempt to resurrect the kind of ecclesiastical power that the Catholic Church wielded over medieval European society.

These cultural Christians, these new priest class who treat religious affiliation primarily as a vehicle for status and influence rather than genuine theological commitment, observe Islam’s continued vitality with a mixture of envy and opportunism. Where Christianity has accommodated itself to secularism, pluralism, and individual autonomy, Islam appears to maintain stricter behavioral codes, clearer moral boundaries, and greater communal solidarity. To those nostalgic for an era when religious institutions governed education, law, and public morality, Islam’s current social power looks like a template worth importing—or exploiting.

The logic proceeds from a dangerous assumption: that once religious authority has been re-normalized in Western societies through Islamic influence, it can subsequently be redirected toward Christian ends. Perhaps, these strategists imagine, the infrastructure of religious governance can be commandeered once Muslims have done the hard work of overturning secular norms. Or perhaps they foresee an eventual confrontation in which Islam, having served its purpose in undermining secular liberalism, can be exposed as heretical, converted through superior apologetics, or simply eliminated through force.

This thinking ignores one of humanity’s oldest cautionary tales. The scorpion convinces the frog to carry it across the river, promising not to sting. Midway across, the scorpion stings anyway. As both sink, the frog asks why. “It’s my nature,” the scorpion replies. Those who believe they can manipulate Islam as a temporary ally against secularism fundamentally misunderstand the nature of religious civilizations. Islam possesses its own internal logic, its own vision of proper social ordering, and its own eschatological expectations—none of which include gracefully ceding power to Christian successors once secularism has been defeated.

The historical record offers little comfort to such schemes. Religious traditions, when granted institutional power, do not willingly relinquish it. The Reformation’s bloody aftermath, Christianity’s own internal conflicts over authority, and countless failed attempts at religious instrumentalization throughout history all demonstrate the same lesson: civilizational projects grounded in transcendent truth claims cannot be treated as mere tools. They are not mercenaries who fight for pay and then depart. They are movements with their own momentum, answering to authorities that supersede any temporary political alliance.

What makes this flirtation particularly troubling is its cynicism. These cultural Christians exhibit neither genuine respect for Islamic theology nor honest concern for Muslim welfare. Their interest is purely extractive—they seek to harness Islam’s social disciplining capacity while remaining insulated from its theological demands. This represents religious thinking at its most corrupt: the manipulation of sacred commitments for secular advantage, the treatment of faith as mere aesthetics or social technology.

The medieval Catholic Church’s power, for which these cultural Christians lust and hope to resurrect, emerged organically from genuine belief, institutional development over centuries, and specific historical circumstances (only to be corrupted by the black hearts of men).

It cannot be conjured through strategic alliances with rival traditions. Those who pursue such schemes may discover too late that the scorpion, true to its nature, stings not out of malice but simply because that is what scorpions do. And the river, indifferent to the schemes of those drowning in it, flows on.

Crazy, right?