Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Islam is incompatible with the Judeo-Christian moral framework and the American constitutional order. That is not bigotry. It is fact. The Declaration assumes natural rights endowed by God, not granted by clerics. The Constitution rejects theocracy, religious law, and collective guilt. Islamic jurisprudence subordinates individual liberty to religious authority and law to revelation. You cannot reconcile Sharia with due process, free speech, or equal protection. Cultural Christians who think Islam can be used to discipline a decayed West are fools. You do not ride the tiger. You get eaten. America was founded to escape religious absolutism, not import a more rigid version of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Russell Gold's avatar
Russell Gold
1h

Can you explain why you suspect this? I do see the weaknesses you mention, but I don't see how you get from them to this?

It seems to me that the simpler explanation is found in the term "Islamophobia." The seculars folk have gone all in on CRT and the assumption that Arabs are poor due to being oppressed by the Westerners they disdain. Secular folk do not understand religion and don't really think that other people actually believe in it.

Their assumption, rather, is that Muslims are simply "reacting" to "being oppressed," and that all of this violence is a natural consequence of something they just haven't recognized yet.

The phenomenon you speak of, where naive folk think that they can exploit the presumed folly and innocence of the religious is certainly what happened in the Iranian revolution, but I don't see the secular folk as actually longing for religious structures.

So what are you seeing that I am not?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Smith
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture