I made a quick video yesterday as I left my neighborhood and witnessed an “ICE Out Walkout” from one of the local schools. At first, I assumed it was the high school, but later I learned it was a middle school—t­hese were eighth graders, 13- and 14-year-olds, who had decided to walk out of class in protest, signs in hand.

When I thought they were high schoolers (closer to college or employment), I posed a simple question: if you were hiring for your own business—or as an executive making decisions on behalf of a company—would knowing that a candidate had walked out of school in protest factor into your hiring decision?

The overwhelming majority of responses were yes, it would. I agreed, it would make difference to me.

There were a few who applauded the students. One pro-protest commenter wrote: “I would hire them in a heartbeat. Because they understand that protecting their community is more valuable than whether something is technically a minor civil crime.”

Setting aside the fact that there is no such thing as a “minor civil crime”—the sentiment is revealing. The commenter framed the issue as moral courage versus technical legality. In her view, the students were elevating community protection over bureaucratic rule-following.

I responded with what I thought was a reasonable challenge: “This is certainly an interesting and mostly magnanimous comment. But how would you feel if it was your business and that particular person was siphoning money out of your company and giving it to someone else because she thought they needed it? I wonder how you would feel about it then, because in citizenship terms that’s exactly what is happening.”

I never received a reply. Perhaps the volume of disagreement discouraged further engagement. The exchange did, however, illuminate a larger issue.

Shortly afterward, I read about a city council member who had publicly defended an illegal immigrant in glowing, almost hagiographic terms—only to discover later that the individual was a violent fentanyl dealer. This is not the first time such a narrative has collapsed under scrutiny…and a bit of time. We have seen similar cases where individuals described as “model fathers,” “beloved community members,” or “hardworking asylum seekers” were later revealed to have serious criminal records either here or abroad.

None of this means every illegal immigrant is a convicted sex-trafficker. That would be both false and unserious, but it does expose a troubling pattern: reflexive defense without due diligence. Advocacy that precedes verification where emotion outruns fact.

Rudyard Kipling captured this human tendency in The Gods of the Copybook Headings: “As surely as Water will wet us, as surely as Fire will burn, / The Gods of the Copybook Headings with terror and slaughter return… the burnt Fool’s bandaged finger goes wabbling back to the Fire.”

Defenders of illegal immigration keep repeating the same mistakes. A sympathetic narrative emerges. Public officials or activists rush to defend. Facts surface later and we are stuck in a cycle of lather, rinse, repeat.

What struck me most is the mindset required to sustain this pattern, because to defend first and inquire later requires a kind of moral romanticism, a belief that good intentions insulate you from bad outcomes. It is not unlike a child’s belief in Santa Claus: the world is divided into the good and the bad, and we instinctively know which is which. The need to believe is so strong that facts don’t matter and verification seems almost impolite.

But neither governance nor hiring decisions operate on fairy tales. They operate on information, questions, accountability, and above all, answers.

When eighth graders walk out of class, they are not simply expressing a view. They are practicing a habit: that personal conviction justifies institutional disruption. Some will grow out of it. Some will mature into thoughtful citizens who understand both rights and responsibilities but if adults cheer the disruption without teaching the corresponding obligation to respect process, they are reinforcing a dangerous asymmetry.

Civil society depends on a shared understanding that laws matter—even when we dislike them—and that changing them requires persuasion, not performance. If “protecting the community” becomes a blanket justification for ignoring legal structures, then everyone becomes the sole arbiter of what is just. At that point, we no longer have law, we have competing moral tribes. The more troubling question is not whether an employer would consider a walkout in a hiring decision, it is whether the adults encouraging these gestures have considered the long-term lesson being taught: that virtue is measured by defiance, not discernment.

Responsible adults, especially educated ones, have an obligation to be curious before they are compassionate, to verify before they amplify. Failing to do so is not moral courage, it is willful naiveté dressed up as virtue.