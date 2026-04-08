Part of my retirement process has been filing for Social Security and Medicare. It is something everybody who has paid into the system will do once they reach retirement age, mine was 67. I was going to put it off until I hit 70 because the monthly payment would be higher, but in the time value of money and inflation risk calculations, I figured it would take about ten years to recoup that difference, so I just decided to take it now. Bird in the hand, so to speak.

I looked at my records, and I started paying into the system in 1974 when I got my first real job outside the farm and I paid into the system every year. I ran a quick analysis and if I had invested in mutual funds at a medium rate of return over those years, my monthly payout would be almost three times what it is now, and I would have somewhere around $3.5 million in that account – and if I croak, my wife or my kids would get the balance.

Instead, I’m getting paid by people who are paying into the system right now and if I take a dirt nap, my Social Security takes one with me. Fortunately, we have hard assets to supplement retirement but it got me to thinking about whether or not we have built generations with expectations that don’t look doable now - unless we correct our national insolvency.