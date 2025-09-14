Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Jack Sotallaro
4h

The left has always overplayed their hand and caused their own demise. It may not happen immediately, but it always happens.

Here in the US it's happening quicker than it has in other countries, thanks to our first and second amendments and the Constitution in which they reside. If it weren't for our God given rights and a court system that, although perverted in the Article 3 courts by the plots of the communists, still produce mostly good results.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk certainly acted as a catalyst in speeding up the movement of young people toward conservatism and church, however there's no guarantee that movement will continue at the present pace.

The kinetic threat that the left has loosed should make those on the right more driven to have the means to defend themselves and their families if they don't already have it.

In my opinion, there's a book that pretty much forecasts what is very likely to happen if the left's move toward socialism/communism isn't defeated "peacefully", and that's Kurt Schlichter's American Apocalypse: The Second American Civil War. It lays out a very convincing possible future if relatively peaceful means fail to put the Democrats in Heinlein's Coventry.

So yes, Democrat should be afraid. I fear the society they invented with their woke, cancel culture, LGBTQ+ (whatever they've added today), DEI BS is crumbling (if not imploding) and now they've (to quote Cheeseburger Chuck) reaped the whirlwind.

Well, what goes around

sean anderson
5h

James 4:9 Be afflicted, and mourn, and weep: let your laughter be turned to mourning, and your joy to heaviness.

