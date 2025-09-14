In the aftermath of the murder of Charlie Kirk, the response from the Democrat left has been both interesting and sickening to watch.

Initially, they came out hard trying to blame the killing on the victim, then tried to create a scenario where Kirk was their favorite construct, a white supremacist, then tried to fabricate a scenario where he was shot by a fellow extremist right winger, then tried to blame right wing extremist rhetoric and deny they had anything to do with it. Then, having been reduced to claiming that the right is hypocritical for cheering the cancellation of the freaks who celebrated Kirk’s murder, they have now begun to try to tamp down and deny the ghouls who have called for the killing of Kirk’s widow Erika and their two children.

It is the same pattern I have noticed in true late-stage fascist/collectivist regimes when they try to hold on to control as it begins to slip away. They kill or jail a leading member of the opposition and then try to use fear to run roughshod over the people.

The Democrat controlled regime’s response to January 6th and the subsequent lawfare against President Trump was such a warning – the difference was that, at the time, they had a hold on power, and they still controlled the narrative through a state-controlled media.

But it isn’t working this time.

They don’t have control over the government, their opposition does. President Trump was elected to his second term. They lost the lawfare. President Trump and his administration have exposed what the deep state components of the regime were doing while Trump 1.0 was in office and what the Biden administration was doing to try to restructure government processes and expropriate public funds to put them out of reach of Trump 2.0 to keep their allies funded during Trump’s second term.

Bidenomics was exposed as a fraud, prices inflated by trillions in spending that yielded nothing of consequence. Biden’s BLS defrauded the American people by claiming millions of jobs created that never existed. DEI is dead or dying. Their DEI hires/appointments are being exposed as crooks and imbeciles who were never fit for their jobs, people who were put in as placeholders, plants, and given patronage appointments based on nothing by skin color and compliance, including a Federal Reserve Governess and a Supreme Court Justice.

They don’t have control of the media. Not anymore. The old axis of progressive broadcast evil has lost so many eyeballs, Fox News blasts both lib cable outlets AND the nighttime broadcast news. Conservative podcasts routinely rack up more viewers than MSNBC and CNN combined. Elon bought X and reinstated free speech on that platform. The left abandoned X and started their own social media, BlueSky, which has become a repository for rotting bodies and jaundiced ideas.

They are losing in the courts. After some initial delays caused by the inferior Article III courts that overstepped their bounds, Trump’s agenda is on a winning streak in Federal Appeals Court and at the Supreme Court.

The Democrat leadership is old, dogmatic, and sclerotic. They have yet come to understand the rules of the game have changed. They face real challenges from their new blood, and the new blood consist of radical “democratic socialists” – in other words, antisemitic communists who see the very country that gave them sanctuary and allowed them a voice in government as something to destroy.

Their leadership guides a party that is on the short end of every 80/20 issue – often of 90/10 issues- and have been outed for their support of Hamas, violent criminals, Tren de Aragua gangs, illegal immigration, “transing” kids, BLM/ANTIFA, censorship, and drug smuggling Venezuelan pirates. Essentially, they have been exposed as a true anti-American party.

That stench we smell emanating from the left is fear.

A palpable fear of extinction.

Their decades of divisive and violent rhetoric, barely disguised as Morse Code for their radical and insane base, resulted in the televised murder of a man who just wanted to have an honest conversation with them. Conservatives finally gave them what they asked for, a reasonable, honest, broker and they lied about him to the point one of their minions killed him.

And there is no getting around that.

Nor should there be.

They counted on conservatives just lying back and taking it to preserve our “honor,” but their leadership lost control, and they went too far.

We’re not doing that this time.