The media has kicked off the 2024 presidential election cycle by going insane.

For those keeping score at home if Trump wins the nomination/gets elected, he is going to end democracy, start WWIII, detain, prosecute and imprison his political enemies, set up internment camps for illegal aliens, put kids back in cages, fire the entire government on Inauguration Day and replace everybody with MAGA extremists. There are even the oldies but goodies - ending Social Security, leaving people in the streets without welfare, end Obamacare leaving grandma to die, and tax the poor to feed the rich.

There is a contemporary desire in the political world to cast some – actually any – affront as a “War on” something. The “War on Christmas” or the “War on Women” are but a couple of examples. Each of these groups have their supporters but both are largely based on the perceptions of actions of others and they are not the “war”, these are merely battles.

The war being waged is much more dangerous – it is a war on objectivity.