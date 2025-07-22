Senator Mike Lee’s recent tweet about F.A. Hayek’s The Road to Serfdom sparked thoughts about Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged and how the contemporary Democrat Party has embraced the ethos and candidates of socialism/Marxism/communism, and how its members have become characters in Rand’s book.

Set in a struggling economy marked by collectivism and statism, Atlas mirrors trends seen during the Obama and Biden eras. Companies, large and small, fail, and the government, chanting “too big to fail” and “national emergency,” picks winners based on political clout, not merit. The railroad industry is among the first targeted, with the government creating the Railroad Unification Plan to control it.

A key antagonist, Jim Taggart, runs Taggart Transcontinental Railroad, a major line serving profitable regions like Colorado’s oilfields. Despite its reach, poor management drives it into financial trouble. Taggart faces competition from the Phoenix-Durango line, which outperforms his company with better service, upgraded equipment, and lower costs. Instead of improving, Taggart leverages his Washington connections to push a collectivist government into action, claiming the “people” suffer in a “crisis.” The result is the “Anti-Dog Eat Dog Act,” which bans competition in certain regions to curb “destructive” rivalry. Taggart uses this to oust Phoenix-Durango from Colorado, resuming his shoddy service. This regional monopoly cripples the oil industry, as the oil company can’t get its product to market, leading to its collapse.

Killing customers is poor strategy, but collectivism shuns honest competition for commissions, programs, or czars. After the oil industry’s collapse, another “crisis” births the Railroad Unification Plan, where railroads pool revenues and are paid based on miles of track owned, not services provided. Taggart’s profits soar, as he’s compensated for useless track. Worse, the Director of Unification can cancel service to prioritize politically favored cargo, further distorting the market.

Hayek’s The Road to Serfdom offers a relevant warning: “That hodgepodge of ill-assembled and often inconsistent ideals which under the name of the Welfare State has largely replaced socialism… there is some danger that our impatience for quick results may lead us to choose instruments which, though perhaps more efficient for achieving the particular ends, are not compatible with the preservation of a free society.”

Both Hayek and Rand illustrate how collectivist policies, justified by “crises,” erode freedom. Today, we see this in “progressive” tax schemes that burden the productive while half the population pays little, a raided Social Security system, welfare that disincentivizes work, contempt for industries in disfavor, subsidies for unprofitable sectors, the de facto nationalization of health insurance industry, unchecked government borrowing and spending, bloated public employment, and the erosion of individual rights under “too big to fail”, “public health” and “national crisis” pretexts.

This isn’t just a Republican or Democrat issue - it is about our Republic’s future, a clash between collectivism and statism versus liberty and self-determination. A system that renders productivity worthless, redistributing wealth to the non-productive, risks collapse. When the productive - Rand’s “producers” - are bled dry by the “looters,” economies and societies falter. Atlas warns that the world falls when Atlas shrugs.

Terms like “socialism” and “progressivism,” when tied to today’s Democrats, are flung as epithets. The issue isn’t a single person but a toxic belief that we should surrender more liberty for the “common good,” even for those who don’t value their own freedom. It is the notion that we must provide based on “need,” not effort, echoing Marx’s “from each according to his ability, to each according to his need.”

It seems to me our own Railroad Unification Plan is already in place, and while President Trump has begun the Great Unwinding, the Plan still lives and continues to reward inefficiency and punish merit.

The GOP Congress must recognize this and act before it is too late by supporting the President, or the weight of collectivism will crush the foundations of our free society.