Welcome to modern American discourse, where the fringe has become the frame and the margins have swallowed the middle. If you believe social media and cable news, every woman is either an Affluent White Female Liberal plotting the downfall of Western civilization from her Peloton, or a tradwife grinding her own wheat in a prairie dress. Meanwhile, men are apparently either aspiring to swap their Wranglers for La Perla lingerie or pledging fealty to alpha-male grifters hawking dubious life advice between protein shake promotions.

Some things are, and some things decidedly are not. AWFLs are not most American women. Beta males in stilettos are not representative of most American men. Not every progressive channels Jennifer Welch’s particular brand of commentary, nor does every conservative seek life guidance from the Nick Fuentes school of charm. But you wouldn’t know it from the national conversation, which has been thoroughly hijacked by the loudest, most extreme, and most politically useful voices in every room.

This is the deliberate amplification of the absurd, because nothing sells like outrage and nothing mobilizes like fear. The fringe becomes the talking point not because it represents anything meaningful about the electorate, but because it’s useful. Political operatives understand that it’s far easier to fundraise off manufactured panic about drag queen story hours or pronouns in email signatures than to explain why infrastructure spending increased but roads still resemble lunar landscapes.

Which brings us to a fascinating thought experiment: What if political parties had to earn support based on actual performance rather than carefully curated perception? What if results mattered more than intentions?

I know, I know—it’s a pipe dream. We’d still need to agree on what constitutes “performance,” and reaching consensus on anything in contemporary America has roughly the same odds as a bipartisan congressional karaoke duet. But surely, surely, we could establish some baseline metrics. Like perhaps an anti-poverty program that’s been running since the New Deal era shouldn’t have actually increased poverty rates, at least by the government’s own elastic definitions. Or maybe healthcare legislation promising to “bend the cost curve downward” shouldn’t have bent it skyward instead, leaving families choosing between prescriptions and groceries.

And while we’re establishing what doesn’t count as success, perhaps we could include government-funded medical interventions purporting to transform biological sex that somehow never quite achieve their promised results, along with the psychological conditioning that insists subjective feelings trump objective reality. These aren’t successes by any reasonable measure—they’re expensive failures wrapped in the glossy paper of good intentions.

Here’s where we land: American politics has sorted itself into two distinct camps. One believes results matter—that policies should be judged by their actual outcomes, their measurable impacts on real people’s lives, their cost-benefit analyses in the harsh light of day. The other insists that intent is what counts—that the purity of the motivation, the compassion of the gesture, the righteousness of the cause somehow absolves catastrophic failures of implementation.

The intent brigade will defend any program, no matter how disastrous, as long as it was conceived with noble purposes. The results crowd, meanwhile, keeps pointing at burning buildings and asking why we’re still funding the arsonist fire prevention program. Neither side can hear the other anymore because they’re speaking different languages entirely: one in the vocabulary of aspiration, the other in the grammar of accountability.

The satirical tragedy is that we’ve created a political ecosystem where the extremes dominate the dialogue while the vast, reasonable middle gets drowned out entirely. Most Americans aren’t ideological purists or culture warriors; they’re people trying to navigate healthcare costs, pay mortgages, and raise kids without their schools becoming ideological battlegrounds. They’re pragmatists who’d prefer policies that actually work over policies that simply feel righteous.

But pragmatism doesn’t pack rally crowds or drive engagement metrics. Outrage does. Extremism does. And so we’re stuck in an endless cycle where the loudest minorities define the terms of debate, political parties optimize for perception over performance, and eight-decade failed programs continue because admitting failure would require the kind of honesty that ends careers.

Perhaps someday we’ll demand that intent be backed by results, that compassion be measured by outcomes rather than rhetoric. Until then, we’ll keep paving roads to hell, one good intention at a time, while arguing about which bathroom signs to use at the rest stops along the way.