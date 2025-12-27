Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonnie's avatar
Bonnie
4h

750297

Great article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sam Givas's avatar
Sam Givas
25m

SPOT ON!!! Unless & until "Progressive Elites" who indoctrinate children, morally corrupt politicians & elites who glibly lie to our face (& don't care), race baiters, administrative state grifters, media manipulators, the disconnected snobs in academia etc. & are held ACCOUNTABLE, they are on track to obliterate all that which made us great (i.e., God, Country, Meritocracy, + Common language). Failure to hold these manipulative Cultural Marxists & their useful-idiot virtue-mongers ACCOUNTABLE will enable an historically proven feedback loop which inevitably ends in any combination of civil war, dictatorship, &/or collapse. We still have hope of breaking that cycle - by only by holding these bad actors ACCOUNTABLE! (& doing it SOON!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture