Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Michael Parker's avatar
Michael Parker
4d

Wokeism is not compatible with Christianity in Any Way!

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Eric Ivers's avatar
Eric Ivers
4d

I know many fellow Christians who have never read the Bible cover to cover. It's hard to follow guidelines you've never read. Many of them say, "Well, I think I've probably read the whole thing by now" because they have read bits and pieces, but Biblical quotations taken completely out of context can have a devastating impact.

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