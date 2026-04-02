I’m no fan of Islam, but in a comparative-religion sense, it is understandable why some are drawn to its rigidity and the clear consequences it imposes for violating its tenets.

Much of that appeal stems from a deeply human desire for safety, consistency, and constancy. There is no doubt that religions have been corrupted by humans for financial, political, and social gain. Christianity is certainly not alone in this. Yet religion has also provided a kind of civilizational “safe harbor,” something stable that people can share and rely on during disruptive times.

Today, many major Christian denominations are so infected with the trendy, immature tenets of what we call “wokeism” that they seem almost childlike compared to the seriousness of Islam. I have long believed that societies follow patterns similar to human development, and Western religion now appears to be in a kind of “Mean Girls” phase, where being seen as trendy, cool, and accepted at the cool kids table matters more than the sober work of saving souls.

Christianity’s pursuit of every passing social and political trend reflects a regression into emotional adolescence. It stands in stark contrast to Islam’s harsh, sometimes deadly, seriousness. For example, the United Methodist Church recently announced its support for “gender-affirming” surgeries for children in a statement titled “Protecting Transgender Civil and Human Rights,” advancing a progressive, postmodernist, “In This House Love is Love” yard sign style of missionary zeal.

While secular humanism presents its own dangers, another form of humanism is quietly and systematically undermining, some would say destroying, traditional Christian faith systems.

It is called religious humanism.

About three decades ago, while researching the progressive movement and its infiltration of religion, I encountered the French philosopher Isidore Auguste Marie François Xavier Comte (1798–1857). He was a pivotal figure, coining terms like “altruism” and “sociology,” and serving as a bridge between secularism and progressivism. He studied under Claude Henri de Rouvroy, Comte de Saint-Simon, often called the father of French socialism.

Comte’s ideas culminated in what he called the “Religion of Humanity,” a framework that influenced both religious and secular humanist movements in the 19th century.

Humanism, as it developed in the early 20th century, rejected “revealed knowledge,” theistic morality, and the supernatural. It became a philosophy rooted in human reason, emphasizing rationalism and empiricism over doctrine or faith.

A religion without God? Yes. Religion is commonly defined as a set of beliefs about the cause, nature, and purpose of the universe, often involving moral codes and ritual practices. Replace God with any “little g” object of devotion, and the structure remains intact.

There are two primary forms of humanism, secular and religious.

Secular humanism rejects ritual and the supernatural entirely. It is grounded in reason, ethics, and philosophical naturalism, dismissing religious dogma and superstition as foundations for morality.

Religious humanism is different. It integrates humanist ethics with religious forms, rituals and structures, while centering belief on human needs and capabilities. This is what Comte envisioned, retaining ritual because he understood its power to shape belief.

At first glance, organizing society around logic and reason seems appealing, orderly, predictable, clean. That was Comte’s vision. But humans are not fully rational. That is both our strength and our weakness. We imagine and create things that defy logic, love, freedom, liberty, concepts that transcend pure empiricism.

That same capacity leaves us vulnerable. Comte’s core insight was that people can become so attached to ritual that participation replaces understanding. If the rituals remain, the underlying belief system can be swapped out, and most will follow along, discarding the old and embracing the new with little resistance.

In that light, it is not surprising that the United Methodist Church, founded by John and Charles Wesley on strict order, discipline, and “method,” would be among the first to fall. Many American churches have become little more than progressive postmodernist social clubs, preserving ritual while replacing substance.

Secular humanism, by rejecting ritual, tends toward individualism, but when postmodern ideology fuses with preserved religious ritual, something more potent (and destructive) emerges, a system that retains the emotional power of religion while detaching it from transcendent truth.

That is the reason today’s progressive movements are often powered by an energy analogous to an old fashioned Mississippi fire and brimstone tent revival as they counterintuitively prosecute the end of the very systems that built the freedom they enjoy.

I think the case can be made that secular humanism is dangerous and an even stronger case can be advanced that religious humanism may be even more so.