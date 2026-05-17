Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
4hEdited

Proverbs 16:32 He that is slow to anger is better than the mighty; and he that ruleth his spirit than he that taketh a city.

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
4h

“How do conservatives reduce the size of government and restore honesty, integrity, accountability and competence in America?”

Stop electing Republicans. They don't give a shit about any of that. Witness the primary campaign Massie is enduring because he won't kiss Trump's ass.

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