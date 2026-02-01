The Revolution Will Be Cosplayed
In a society stripped of spiritual guidance and starved for meaning, protest has become controlled play, empathy has become costume, and grievance has hardened into identity.
A commenter on my essay about weaponized excess empathy raised a couple of points that made me reconsider some additional aspects of the recent “protests” in Minneapolis. What struck me first was the disparity between the two people who were killed while confronting ICE: one a lesbian mother of three with no known violent background (who reportedly atte…