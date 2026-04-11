Under capitalist systems, anti-capitalist activists chant, “The only solution is communist revolution!” and “Soak the rich, make them pay their fair share!” When you step back and look at the historical record, however, communism may be the greatest grift of all time. It does not merely risk concentrating power and wealth, it structurally encourages it. It is no accident that almost every communist dictator and ruling class since WWII has found a way to enrich themselves or their families.

Across very different countries and cultures, the pattern is remarkably consistent. Leaders of communist states have lived far better than the populations they ruled, often accumulating wealth, privileges, and even dynastic advantages while claiming to govern in the name of equality. Whether it is Stalin’s Soviet nomenklatura with its privileged access to goods and services, Mao’s insulated ruling class amid famine, Castro’s quiet access to luxury, the hereditary regime in North Korea, or Ceaușescu’s palace built during national austerity, the outcome is the same, add to that modern examples like Venezuela’s leadership and elements of Iran’s ruling structure, and the pattern becomes difficult to dismiss as coincidence.

It isn’t coincidence. It is simply guaranteed by structure.

In communist states, the people at the top inevitably become one with the government itself. The system collapses the distinction between the state, the ruling party, and the leadership class into a single organism. There is no meaningful separation of powers because the party is the government, and the government is the enforcement arm of the party. Once that consolidation occurs, there are no independent institutions left with either the authority or the incentive to restrain those at the top.

The result is predictable. Rather than functioning as an economic system that distributes wealth broadly, communism concentrates control of national resources at the very top of the hierarchy. At that point, enrichment is no longer an aberration, it is an outcome.

In a market system, wealth accumulation is at least partially constrained by competition, transparency, and legal structures that exist outside any single individual’s control. Even the wealthiest are exposed to risk, and in creating value, they tend to distribute opportunity and income across employees, investors, and entire supply chains.

In a communist system, those constraints are subordinated to the party. The same authority writes the rules, controls the courts, directs the media, commands the military, and allocates resources. Under those conditions, “public” ownership becomes a fiction. What is owned by the state is effectively controlled by those who run it, and access to that control becomes the most valuable currency in the system.

What emerges is not equality, but a new aristocracy, not of landowners or industrialists, but of party loyalists. Privilege flows to those closest to power, and power is maintained by distributing those privileges in exchange for loyalty.

The irony is unavoidable. A system built on eliminating class distinctions instead creates a class more insulated from accountability than traditional elites ever were. Without opposition, without a free press, and without independent courts, there is no mechanism to expose or punish abuse.

The refinement of the premise is this: it is not just that communist leaders enrich themselves. It is that the structure of communism, as it is actually implemented, makes that outcome not only possible, but likely.

Isn’t it ironic that the useful idiots screaming that capitalism should be destroyed because “it doesn’t work” want to replace it with a system that gives them crumbs while being guaranteed to result in the very things (and people) they claim to despise?

Maybe it really isn’t ironic, maybe it is just ignorance.

Communism is flawless in theory because theory never has to contend with human nature, power, or reality, unfortunately for its adherents, the real world requires all three.