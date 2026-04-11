Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Debbie Wagner's avatar
Debbie Wagner
2h

So sick of the useful idiot crybabies chanting that the only “solution is communist revolution!”

How could so many people continue to fall for this nonsense generation after generation? It amazes me. Do they really still think that they are the ones who would be in charge once the evil capitalists are gone? Please!! Even a cursory examination of history refutes this naïveté.

I doubt these useful idiots would still be chanting as they are second in line for the guillotine. First in line would, of course, be those who resisted. But, the “true believers” who helped facilitate the new communist leadership would be right behind. They would have to be eliminated because upon realizing the obvious betrayal, they would finally understand how they were used and hence would become a liability to the regime. It’s a pattern as old as night and day.

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Tomas Pajaros's avatar
Tomas Pajaros
2h

not really even a quibble - just raised a humorous eyebrow at "...quietly installs a ruling class"

.

most of the communist revolutions were anything but quiet about installing the new bosses . . .

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