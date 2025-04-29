Recent polling from ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos paints President Trump as historically unpopular, a narrative that fits neatly into the mainstream media’s ongoing critique of his political influence. However, this framing conveniently omits a critical detail: Democrats are polling even lower. If an election were held today, data suggests Trump would not only win but do so by a larger margin than he did just six months ago.

This poll, while spotlighting Trump’s numbers, glosses over the fact that the Democratic Party’s approval ratings are even less favorable. This isn’t a minor detail – it is a glaring signal that the American public is not just frustrated with one figure or party but with the government as a whole. The real story here isn’t Trump’s alleged unpopularity; it is the pervasive discontent with the state of governance.

When both parties are underwater in public opinion, it’s a sign that the system itself is failing. The American people are questioning the very structure of a government that seems to have lost its way. When both major parties are viewed unfavorably, it’s clear that the electorate feels unrepresented, unheard, and increasingly alienated from the political process.

This dissatisfaction is hardly surprising when you consider the media’s role in shaping public perception. A Newsbusters analysis revealed that 92% of media coverage of Trump since his inauguration has been negative. Such a lopsided narrative doesn’t just inform - it distorts. It’s no shock that Trump’s poll numbers reflect this relentless barrage of criticism. Yet, the fact that Democrats fare even worse suggests that the public isn’t buying the media’s framing wholesale and realizes that the Democrat are leaderless, have no agenda, no principles and only survive by being anti-anything Trump.

I’m not really surprised that Trump’s numbers are down, especially given that he is attacking some difficult, polarizing, issues. The media is getting over their initial shock from the elections and are locked into the same relentlessly negative, “report first, ask questions later, correct never” mode they preferred during his first term.

For the past several weeks, the Democrats and their media stenographers have misled and lied about deportation of illegal aliens under the Alien Enemies Act. Democrats and the media know that the esoteric aspects of immigration law and procedures are generally unknown to the public, so they count on that ignorance to shield them from their lies. Just in the past 48 hours, the media has openly lied about Trump eliminating public funding for Narcan and that he is snatching and deporting two-year-old child citizens and four-year-olds with cancer – none of which are true.

The media is a problem, but perhaps the deeper issue lies in governance itself. There comes a point when government drifts so far from its founding principles and enumerated powers that it becomes a self-serving political entity, serving only itself, and disconnected from the people it claims to represent. The United States was founded on the idea of limited government, with clear boundaries on its authority and a commitment to individual liberty. Yet, today’s government often feels like an unwieldy bureaucracy, more concerned with perpetuating its own power than serving its citizens. The current issue within a seemingly lawless judiciary only serves to solidify the public’s view that the government has become a self-serving Leviathan, immune to control by its citizens or elected officials.

Polls like the one from ABC are often weaponized to push a narrative, but they inadvertently reveal a more profound truth: Americans are fed up. When Trump’s numbers are down, he still outpolls his opponents, which means the Democratic Party has utterly failed to inspire confidence, even within their own supporters. Meanwhile, the media’s obsession with, and lying about, Trump only deepens the public’s cynicism, reinforcing the sense that politics is more about spectacle than substance.