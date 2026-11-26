I used three different AI platforms to help me visualize the potential outcomes if the Democrats are successful at getting all of what they claim to want. I asked the models to look at similar situations in history and their outcomes, as well as to factor in the Democrat Party’s lurch to the extreme left. Unsurprisingly, there were significant commonalities between what I had already written and what they came up with. This is a synthesis of mine and theirs, using the common perspectives.

I know the outcome is the product of the inputs, but all four ended in an eventual Second American Civil War.

The following is a fictional dystopian extrapolation of progressive policy proposals and their imagined unintended consequences. It assumes an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez presidential victory in 2028 and successive Democratic administrations. The narrative follows presidential election cycles, beginning with the political developments of 2027 and concluding with the outbreak of a second American Civil War in 2060.

2027–2028 — The Beginning of the End

In the aftermath of the 2026 midterm elections, Democrats declared that the American people had issued a mandate for fundamental change. The problem, as they saw it, was no longer simply Republican opposition but the constitutional architecture that made such opposition consequential. The Electoral College, the composition of the Senate, the independence of the Supreme Court, and the distribution of authority between the federal government and the states were increasingly characterized as antiquated impediments to democracy.

The presidential campaign of 2028 was built around the concept of democratic modernization. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez emerged as the face of a generation that regarded the Constitution less as a restraint on government than as an obstacle to its benevolence. Her campaign promised universal healthcare, affordable housing, student debt cancellation, economic equity, climate justice, and the elimination of institutional barriers to progress. Every conceivable human need was gradually reclassified as a human right, with the federal government assuming responsibility for its provision.

Nobody spent much time discussing the distinction between a right and an entitlement, much less the obligations imposed upon those expected to finance the latter. Those were apparently eighteenth-century concerns.

Ocasio-Cortez won the presidency in November 2028, accompanied by Democratic majorities in both houses of Congress. The political stars had aligned for the most ambitious restructuring of American government since the New Deal.

2029–2032 — The New American Democracy

By the conclusion of President Ocasio-Cortez’s first term, the Supreme Court had been expanded to thirteen justices. The administration insisted that the expansion was necessary to restore the legitimacy of the Court, which was a curious way of describing the process of making its decisions more politically predictable.

Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., had been admitted as states following congressional action, local approval, and the resolution of constitutional complications surrounding the federal district. Their initial congressional delegations strengthened the Democratic majority. The Senate filibuster had been eliminated, federal election laws had been substantially rewritten, and the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact had acquired sufficient participation to effectively circumvent the Electoral College without formally abolishing it.

Federal grants encouraged municipalities to redirect police funding toward community intervention, social services, and restorative justice programs. When violent crime increased in some jurisdictions, the administration attributed the increases to economic inequality, which conveniently established the need for additional government intervention.

Universal healthcare legislation, wealth taxes, expanded federal housing programs, student debt forgiveness, and new restrictions on private firearms ownership followed. Federal spending increased dramatically, but Americans were assured that the wealthy would be paying for most of it.

Ocasio-Cortez won reelection in 2032. Her supporters celebrated the triumph of democracy over institutional obstruction.

2033–2036 — The Administration of Equality

The economic consequences of the preceding years had begun to manifest themselves. Capital migrated to more accommodating jurisdictions, domestic investment slowed, and entrepreneurs increasingly found that the risks associated with creating wealth exceeded the benefits of retaining it. The government’s response was to introduce additional regulations intended to discourage the movement of capital and prevent corporations from avoiding their social responsibilities.

The federal government had become the country’s dominant purchaser of healthcare, a major provider of housing, and the principal source of financing for higher education. Private alternatives remained available, although increasingly expensive and heavily regulated. The deterioration in the quality and availability of publicly provided services was attributed to insufficient funding and the lingering influence of private enterprise.

The distinction between freedom of speech and socially responsible speech had also become a subject of legislative interest. Federal agencies established standards for identifying misinformation, while technology companies were encouraged, through a combination of regulatory incentives and threats, to enforce them. The reconstituted Supreme Court upheld much of the new regulatory architecture.

Following a succession of favorable state elections and years of political pressure, the requisite number of states ratified a constitutional amendment formally abolishing the Electoral College. Presidential campaigns increasingly concentrated their resources on densely populated metropolitan areas.

Gavin Newsom succeeded Ocasio-Cortez in the 2036 presidential election, promising to consolidate and protect the accomplishments of the preceding eight years.

America still had elections. It was becoming increasingly apparent, however, that elections alone were not sufficient to preserve a republic.

2037–2040 — The Benevolent State

By 2040, nearly every significant aspect of American life had acquired a federal administrative component. Housing construction was governed by national equity standards, energy consumption by climate objectives, healthcare by federal allocation guidelines, and employment by increasingly complicated demographic and compensation requirements.

The federal government introduced a universal basic income to compensate for economic displacement attributed to automation, corporate consolidation, and declining private-sector employment. Inflation diminished its purchasing power, necessitating regular increases in the benefit. The resulting expenditures were financed through additional borrowing, taxation, and monetary expansion. The definition of wealthy, for taxation purposes, was gradually revised downward as the government discovered that there were considerably more middle-class Americans than billionaires.

The earlier experiments in defunding local police departments had produced a rather ironic development. As municipalities struggled to maintain public order, the federal government assumed greater responsibility for domestic security. Americans who had once protested the authority of their local police departments now found themselves subject to a much larger and less locally accountable federal security apparatus.

The wealthy still enjoyed excellent healthcare, private security, and comfortable accommodations. The politically connected enjoyed something even more valuable: exemptions.

The middle class, meanwhile, was discovering that economic equality could be achieved much more readily by reducing the prosperity of the productive than by increasing the prosperity of the poor.

Newsom secured reelection in 2040 on a platform promising to protect Americans from the economic insecurity that had developed during the preceding decade.

2041–2044 — The Disappearance of the Citizen

The most consequential transformation of American society was not economic or even political. It was philosophical. Over the preceding sixteen years, the relationship between the individual and the government had been fundamentally reversed.

The American citizen, once understood to possess rights independent of government, had become the recipient of benefits administered by government. Healthcare, housing, education, income supplements, retirement, childcare, transportation, and even access to energy were increasingly dependent upon federal programs.

A unified digital benefits system was introduced to simplify the administration of these services. It incorporated employment records, tax information, healthcare eligibility, educational credentials, and environmental consumption data. Participation was technically voluntary, in much the same way that having a bank account or electricity was technically voluntary.

The introduction of a central bank digital currency gave the government unprecedented visibility into the financial transactions of its citizens. Restrictions initially justified as necessary to prevent money laundering and tax evasion were subsequently expanded to enforce environmental regulations, financial sanctions, and other public policy objectives.

Political dissent remained legal, although those who engaged in it occasionally discovered that their employers, professional licensing boards, financial institutions, and government agencies had developed concerns about their conduct.

Children were taught that the founding of America represented an incomplete and deeply problematic experiment that subsequent generations had been obligated to correct. The constitutional limitations placed upon government were presented as historical artifacts of an inequitable society.

By the election of 2044, an entire generation had reached voting age without having experienced the America that existed before the political transformation.

The concept of the sovereign individual had been replaced by the concept of the socially responsible participant.

2045–2048 — The Management of Scarcity

Twenty years of increasingly redistributive economics had produced a society preoccupied with the allocation of things it no longer produced in sufficient quantities.

Housing shortages were addressed through occupancy regulations. Healthcare shortages were addressed through treatment prioritization. Energy shortages were addressed through consumption allowances. Food price increases were addressed through price controls, which predictably produced additional shortages. Businesses unable to operate profitably under the new regulatory regime were increasingly acquired, subsidized, or administered by the government.

Every failure of government intervention established the political justification for another government intervention. The possibility that government itself might be the source of the problem had become institutionally inadmissible.

The federal bureaucracy had acquired a permanent constituency consisting of government employees, government contractors, government beneficiaries, and businesses whose continued existence depended upon government approval. Meaningful reductions in the size of government had become politically improbable because too many Americans were financially dependent upon the institutions that would have to be dismantled.

Opposition candidates continued to appear on ballots, but any candidate proposing the restoration of limited government could be portrayed as threatening the healthcare, housing, income, and economic security of millions of Americans.

The government had effectively acquired the means to purchase its own perpetuation.

The 2048 presidential election was less a contest between competing visions of government than a national referendum on whether Americans were willing to risk losing their benefits. The incumbent party prevailed.

2049–2052 — The End of Federalism

The economic and cultural differences between the states had become increasingly pronounced. Several states had retained relatively productive economies and attempted to preserve elements of the constitutional relationship between state and federal authority. Their governors and legislatures increasingly objected to federal mandates, particularly those involving taxation, energy production, education, land use, and law enforcement.

The federal government responded by making the distribution of federal funds contingent upon compliance with national policy objectives. States that resisted federal directives found themselves threatened with the loss of infrastructure funding, healthcare reimbursements, educational grants, and other financial support.

The Supreme Court consistently upheld the expanding authority of the federal government, and Congress enacted legislation establishing uniform national standards in areas that had once been almost exclusively within the jurisdiction of state and local governments.

The states were gradually reduced to administrative subdivisions of Washington. Governors increasingly functioned as regional managers of federal programs rather than executives of sovereign political entities within a constitutional union.

The irony was that the states whose economies generated a disproportionate share of the nation’s remaining productive wealth possessed increasingly little influence over how that wealth was confiscated and distributed.

The presidential election of 2052 produced the first widespread demonstrations questioning the legitimacy of the political system itself. Millions of Americans had concluded that the institutions through which they had traditionally sought political redress were no longer responsive to their concerns.

The administration characterized the demonstrations as a threat to democracy.

2053–2056 — The American People’s Republic

America celebrated the 280th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2056. There were fireworks, flags, speeches, and federally sponsored celebrations of American democracy. Schoolchildren recited passages about equality, although considerably less attention was given to the proposition that governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed or that individuals possess rights that precede the existence of government.

The Constitution remained on display in Washington. The Supreme Court still issued opinions. Congress still passed legislation. Americans still voted, and the government continued to describe itself as the world’s greatest democracy.

What had disappeared was the original purpose of the American constitutional experiment: the establishment of a government sufficiently powerful to protect individual liberty but sufficiently restrained to prevent its confiscation.

The generation that remembered an America in which the government was expected to justify its intrusion into the lives of its citizens was dying off. Its grandchildren had been raised in a society in which citizens were expected to justify their independence from government.

There had been no military coup, no foreign invasion, no suspension of the Constitution, and no dramatic announcement that the American Republic had ceased to exist. Its demise had been accomplished incrementally, through legislation, judicial decisions, administrative regulations, constitutional amendments, and the enthusiastic participation of millions of voters who had been promised that surrendering a little more freedom would purchase a little more security.

Every expansion of government had been accompanied by a moral justification. Every new restriction had been characterized as a protection. Every confiscation had been described as an investment in the common good. Every objection had been portrayed as an impediment to progress.

The presidential election of 2056 was conducted amid widespread economic distress, deteriorating public services, and increasingly hostile relations between Washington and several state governments. The governing party retained the presidency, but the legitimacy of the federal government was no longer universally acknowledged.

America had achieved the democracy its political reformers had demanded. It had simply forgotten why its Founders had gone to such extraordinary lengths to restrain it.

2057–2060 — The Second American Civil War

The great miscalculation of the preceding thirty years had been the assumption that political submission and political consent were the same thing.

For decades, Americans who objected to the transformation of their country had been told to express their objections at the ballot box. They had done so repeatedly, only to discover that many of the institutions originally designed to protect political minorities from the excesses of majoritarian government had been systematically weakened or eliminated.

The economic crisis of 2057 accelerated the deterioration of the country. A federal debt crisis necessitated reductions in government benefits, increases in taxation, and restrictions on private financial transactions. The government found itself increasingly incapable of fulfilling the promises upon which its political legitimacy depended. Americans who had surrendered their economic independence in exchange for government-guaranteed security discovered that the government could no longer guarantee it.

Demonstrations erupted across the country, and they were no longer confined to ideological conservatives. Government employees, pensioners, labor unions, farmers, small business owners, and recipients of federal benefits found themselves united in their dissatisfaction with a system that had promised virtually everything and was increasingly incapable of providing anything.

Several state legislatures adopted resolutions asserting their constitutional sovereignty and challenging the enforcement of certain federal mandates. Governors demanded a constitutional convention to restore limitations on federal authority. Washington rejected their demands, and the Supreme Court ruled against the states. Federal authorities subsequently initiated legal proceedings against several state officials.

The constitutional crisis became a crisis of competing political legitimacy. State officials claimed an obligation to protect the constitutional rights of their citizens, while federal officials insisted that resistance to the authority of the national government constituted an attack on democracy. Neither side could identify an institution whose judgment the other would accept.

By 2059, demonstrations and counterdemonstrations had become commonplace. Sporadic political violence claimed innocent lives, businesses closed, families fled areas experiencing unrest, and commerce between some regions became increasingly difficult. Emergency declarations expanded federal authority even further, ostensibly to preserve public order, but each new assertion of authority deepened the distrust that had made the emergency possible.

Unlike the Civil War of 1861, the emerging conflict did not divide the nation along easily identifiable geographic boundaries. It divided states, counties, cities, communities, and even families. The urban-rural divide was particularly pronounced, but the economic collapse had created political alliances that would have been unimaginable a decade earlier. Americans who had once celebrated the expansion of government now found themselves among those protesting its exercise of power.

The presidential election of 2060 was conducted amid widespread civil disorder, contested federal authority, and a profound national crisis of confidence. Disputes over the certification of election results culminated in several state governments refusing to recognize the incoming administration. Efforts at negotiation failed, and isolated episodes of political violence escalated into sustained armed conflict.

Historians would subsequently identify the winter of 2060 as the beginning of the Second American Civil War, although there would be considerable disagreement over when the underlying conflict had actually begun.

Some would date it to the expansion of the Supreme Court. Others would point to the elimination of the Electoral College, the erosion of federalism, or the transformation of the American economy into an instrument of political administration.

The more perceptive historians would conclude that the seeds of the Second American Civil War had been planted when Americans abandoned the idea that the purpose of constitutional government was to enable people who disagreed with one another to coexist without one group acquiring unlimited authority over the other.

The Founders had understood that the Constitution was not an impediment to peaceful coexistence. It was the mechanism by which peaceful coexistence was made possible. It established boundaries beyond which political victories could not extend, rights that electoral majorities could not confiscate, and institutions through which competing interests could resolve their differences without resorting to violence.

Successive generations had dismantled those mechanisms in the name of democracy, apparently never considering what would happen when millions of Americans concluded that democracy offered them no meaningful means of protecting their liberty.

The tragedy of the Second American Civil War was that it had been entirely avoidable. The Americans of the early twenty-first century had inherited a system specifically designed to prevent the circumstances that eventually produced it.

They had mistaken constitutional restraint for political obstruction, political power for moral authority, dependency for security, and majority rule for liberty.

They had spent thirty years dismantling the mechanisms that made it possible for Americans to disagree peacefully.

In 2060, they discovered what those mechanisms had been for.