Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
41m

I particularly enjoyed the snark at Oprah Winfrey and her precious Book Club: Long overdue.

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James McCarty's avatar
James McCarty
1h

Great post as usual. You might want to remove a duplicate paragraph.

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