I was very young when Central High School in Little Rock, Ole Miss and the University of Alabama were desegregated under the watchful eye of the National Guard - after state and local officials ignored federal law. I was in the third grade when the shock of our local school system being reorganized hit.

Having experienced it firsthand, I can tell you what is happening right now across America sure seems like those times. It feels pretty insurrection-ey to me.

In the shadow of our Constitution, a patchwork of defiance is beginning to unravel the nation’s fabric. Elected officials in blue strongholds aren’t just debating policy - they’re erecting barricades against federal authority, shielding criminal aliens at the expense of American safety. This isn’t civil disobedience; it’s a calculated insurrection, a revolt against the supremacy of federal law that echoes the bloodiest chapters of our history.

Consider the flashpoints. Governors like California’s Gavin Newsom have signed laws banning ICE agents from wearing masks during operations, ostensibly to “resist” federal enforcement, while prohibiting state resources from aiding deportations. Illinois’ J.B. Pritzker has decried federal raids as targeting “tamale vendors” rather than criminals, vowing to shield his sanctuary state even as ICE detainers pile up ignored. New York’s Kathy Hochul oversees a regime where apprehended illegals are released back into communities, flouting federal holds and fueling a 400% spike in assaults on ICE officers. Mayors aren’t far behind: Boston’s Michelle Wu and Chicago’s Brandon Johnson have doubled down on non-cooperation, turning their cities into no-go zones for federal agents, even as protests erupt in solidarity with the shielded. Denver’s Michael Hancock and Los Angeles’ Karen Bass echo the call, with L.A. reaffirming its sanctuary ordinance amid vows to “flood the zone” with more ICE presence.

Then there’s Nancy Pelosi’s chilling edict: Local police “may arrest” federal agents for “violating state law,” a direct threat to handcuff officers executing lawful orders. San Francisco’s DA Brooke Jenkins has prepped her force to prosecute ICE for “excessive force,” blurring the line between protection and provocation. Elected officials in Minnesota and Massachusetts fund “know-your-rights” campaigns and immigrant defense, while New York allocates billions in taxpayer dollars to sustain the influx - defying executive orders to withhold funds from such saboteurs. Protests clog streets from L.A.’s Olvera Street to Seattle’s immigration courts, with organizers like Students for a Democratic Society branding federal agents as invaders.

This mosaic of mutiny isn’t mere policy friction – it is insurrection by any reasoned measure. The Supremacy Clause (Article VI) declares federal law the “supreme Law of the Land,” preempting state interference in immigration, a power explicitly federal since the Founding. Yet these officials wield state power as a weapon, obstructing detainers, denying access to jails, and inciting violence against enforcers - mirroring the anti-commandeering defenses they cite, but weaponized into active sabotage. Assaults on ICE have surged 830% since January, fueled by rhetoric that paints federal agents as enemies. Releasing rapists, murderers, and traffickers - cases like Denver’s serial assaulter or NYC’s gang predators - endangers citizens, prioritizing foreign felons over the innocent.

History damns such sedition. Recall Arkansas’ Orval Faubus in 1957, deploying the Guard to block desegregation at Little Rock Central - federalized by Eisenhower to crush the rebellion. Or Alabama’s George Wallace, bellowing “segregation forever” before Kennedy’s troops enforced Brown v. Board. These weren’t “resistance”; they were insurrections, uprisings against constitutional order that demanded swift federal rebuke. Today’s sanctuary cabal is no different: a coalition of chaos, eroding the rule of law under humanitarian guise, while courting the anarchy they decry.

The cost? Fractured trust, emboldened cartels, and a nation divided into fiefdoms. Federal courts have upheld non-cooperation’s limits, but crossing into obstruction invites felony charges under 8 U.S.C. § 1324 - harboring aliens knowingly. Trump’s orders to list and defund these holdouts are mercy; true reckoning demands arrests, from mayoral offices to gubernatorial mansions. Anything less normalizes rebellion, inviting copycats in other crises.

The actions of these “resistance” actors is tantamount to American balkanization. These officials swear oaths to the Constitution, not their own or their electorates’ whims. Defy it, and they forfeit legitimacy. It’s time to reclaim sovereignty: Enforce the law or face its full weight.

America fought a Cicil War over the very principle that the Union endures not by tolerance of treason, but by its unyielding defense.