The current heated rhetoric about immigration enforcement has reached a dangerous crescendo over the past year but in reality, it has roots going all the way back to the 1970’s.

Constitutionally, the President has a duty to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” At the same time, every executive branch exercises prosecutorial discretion because resources are alleged to be finite.

The difficult legal question is where prioritization ends and effective non-enforcement begins.

While it would be patently dishonest to pretend that it has only been Democrat administrations that have “deprioritized” immigration enforcement, it would be just as intellectually dishonest to ignore that in terms of broadly announcing that entire classes of removable aliens generally will not be targeted, the Obama administration’s 2011–2012 enforcement-priority policies (including the completely invented DACA) and the 2021-2024 Biden administration’s de facto open border are the points where the modern political and legal controversy intensified.

With immigration law, it is logical to deduce that the current fight between left and right begins with the executive branch “deprioritizing” (ignoring) enforcement of these laws. Such use/abuse discretion to prioritize/deprioritize certain cases has existed for decades.

Here’s a “Reader’s Digest” history of immigration enforcement based on my research and perspective:

For much of the twentieth century, immigration enforcement was relatively modest, but so was the size of the illegal immigrant population. The federal government focused primarily on people apprehended at or near the border, those who committed serious crimes, and individuals already in deportation proceedings. Although immigration laws were enforced, there were never enough resources to identify, detain, and remove every person who was unlawfully present. As a result, every administration exercised some degree of prosecutorial discretion, deciding where to devote limited manpower and funding.

A major turning point came in 1986 when President Ronald Reagan signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) in a deal with Tip O’Neal and the Democrat Congress to cut spending (on which the Democrats reneged after the IRCA became law). The law granted legal status to nearly three million unauthorized immigrants while also creating penalties for employers who knowingly hired illegal workers. Congress intended the combination of legalization and tougher enforcement to solve the problem, but employer sanctions proved difficult to enforce, and illegal immigration continued to grow in subsequent decades.

During the 1990s, Congress and the Clinton administration moved toward significantly stronger enforcement. The Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 expanded the government’s authority to detain and remove illegal immigrants, increased penalties for immigration violations, and devoted more resources to border security.

Following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, immigration enforcement became increasingly intertwined with national security. The Department of Homeland Security was created, along with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and enforcement efforts expanded substantially. Yet the basic practice of prioritizing certain categories of removable aliens over others remained because resources still fell far short of what would have been required to enforce every immigration violation.

So, here we are in 2026 where many constitutional scholars agree that deciding which individual cases to pursue is a legitimate executive function, but the controversy arises – and intensifies - when an administration openly announces that large categories of otherwise removable people generally will not be subject to enforcement.

I have argued that crosses into making policy that Congress did not enact, while those who choose to shield illegal aliens argue it is an unavoidable consequence of limited enforcement resources and long-recognized prosecutorial discretion.

“Limited enforcement resources” is, of course, a complete dodge because every administration chooses to find the funds to execute their preferred priorities under their respective responsibilities.

Under the Biden administration, the excuse that the Border Patrol was overwhelmed and the flow of illegal aliens could not be stopped due to lack of resources was proven to be a convenient lie as the same administration found literally billions of dollars in increased welfare support, stipends, free housing, and free transportation for non-citizens.

Illegal immigrants received preferential treatment via copious amounts of taxpayer funded aid while actual citizens in North Carolina and Florida who were in the path of hurricanes and floods received little to no aid at all.

So, for Obama and Biden, alleged budget issues became policy prescriptions that were helpful to the overall agenda of “fundamentally transforming” America by admitting an illegal population that was, in a Cloward-Piven perspective, “too big to fail” and too big to deport – or so they assumed.

Enter President Trump.

Just as Obama and Biden deprioritized illegal immigration, Trump prioritized it and proved that it is simply a matter focus, and one that Congress has funded.

Now that the Democrats understand that their plan to increase power, not through amnesty or aliens voting but through the census counts, has been laid bare, they are big mad that ICE is carrying out their mission by detaining and deporting criminal illegal aliens and other aliens who have no legal right to be here.

So, when you can’t argue the law, you argue that enforcement of it is inhumane, racist, or those charged with enforcing it are xenophobic mass murderers, inflaming the fear in legal and illegal immigrants alike and setting the stage for more violent incidents when the law is enforced.

By the way, there is no special exception for illegals allowed to remain since the GHW Bush administration, they still committed an illegal act and are subject to actions allowed by law and there are still more citizens who have died as a result of actions of illegal aliens than illegals or protesters being killed by law enforcement.

If you don’t think their outrage is performative, just review statements from prominent Democrats from the past twenty or thirty years and compare to their positions today and ask yourself this: “What changed?”

Unless you are brain dead, you know what has changed.