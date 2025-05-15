I believe this Jake Tapper thing is the worst example of hubris combined with hypocrisy of my lifetime.

Stalin allegedly said that “A single death is a tragedy; a million deaths is a statistic.”

That “too big to fail” statement applies to more than deaths.

I thought I was pretty jaded by years of having been pissed on – by both major political parties and assured it was raining – and I know how I get when something is so bad, I sort of put it aside and push forward because the damage is already done but right now, I’m mad at myself because I’m not madder about this. Honestly, it is just scratching the surface of the most heinous violation of every aspect of what America was founded upon – America was violated in every orifice possible.

And yet it is also a crime so massive, I honestly don’t expect anyone to be held accountable.

The media’s sudden “epiphany” about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline is a spectacle of hubris, fealty to the Democratic machine, and raw transactional cowardice. For years, they propped up a man visibly crumbling under the weight of age and mental fog, only to pivot when it suited their interests. This isn’t just journalistic malpractice; it’s a symptom of a nation’s moral and institutional decay. The media, like vultures, circled Biden’s presidency, loyal only until the carcass stopped serving their agenda. When the optics turned sour, they grabbed the ejection rope, leaving a trail of hypocrisy and unanswered questions.

This sordid saga of the President Who Wasn’t exposes the rot at the core of our political and media class. These are creatures driven by self-interest, loyal only to what benefits them in the moment. They’ll champion the group’s cause until the winds shift, then scatter like roaches under a flicked-on light, proving that they are Democrats to the end, but they don’t intend to go down with them.

The Robert Hur recordings, still under wraps but rumored to be ready to release, loom like a guillotine over this farce. When they drop, will the media feign shock or simply move on to the next profitable narrative?

History suggests the latter.

Contrast this with the Watergate era, when the nation had the stomach to confront corruption head-on. The hearings that probed Nixon’s administration were relentless, exhaustive, and consequential, culminating in his resignation. That was a time when accountability wasn’t just a buzzword. Today, where’s the clamor for Biden’s inner circle to testify? Why aren’t officials being hauled before Congress to explain what they knew about Biden’s condition and when? The silence is deafening. This isn’t about curb-stomping an infirm old man who, by my reckoning, was barely aware of his surroundings after 2021. It’s about the enablers - the advisors, family, and Democratic operatives - who saw a frail man in a wheelchair’s stead but refused to act for fear of losing political capital.

These puppeteers didn’t just hide Biden’s decline; they shoved him onto the global stage, where his stumbles and mumbles became a national embarrassment. Each gaffe chipped away at America’s credibility, from Kyiv to Tokyo. This wasn’t mere negligence - it was a calculated theft. They stole an election by concealing the truth, then pilfered a presidency – and a nation - for power and profit. And who greased the wheels? The media, who aided and abetted this charade with kid-glove coverage and selective outrage.

The press didn’t just fail; it collaborated and betrayed. They buried stories, dismissed concerns as right-wing conspiracies, and gaslit the public into doubting their own eyes. Only when Biden’s frailty became undeniable - when the polls and donors turned - did they “discover” what was plain to anyone watching. This transactional pivot reveals their true nature: not watchdogs, but lapdogs chasing clout, access, and above all, money.

We’ve fallen far from the days when journalism and governance held themselves to a higher standard. The Biden debacle isn’t just a political scandal; it’s a mirror reflecting our fractured values. If we can’t demand truth from those entrusted with power, what’s left? The media’s complicity, the enablers’ greed, and the public’s apathy have cost us more than a presidency - they’ve eroded trust in the very idea of a functioning republic.

We are owed the names of the people running the White House during Biden’s expansive incapacity in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution. People have been hung for less - but I reserve my ire for another group in particular – those transactional Republicans who have the duty and responsibility to take this on but have neither the stomach nor the spine to answer this call to duty.