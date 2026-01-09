FoxNews Digital Photo

In cities like Portland, Seattle, Philadelphia and Minneapolis, there seems to be an almost pathological aversion to the enforcement of laws that result in the arrests and convictions of certain property crimes less than a set dollar amount and a complete refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities to enforce immigration law.

Jacob Frey, mayor of Minneapolis, stated this morning that Minneapolis is a safe city because there have only been two fatal shooting this year, and one of them was an ICE agent shooting an alleged agitator when she drove her vehicle at him. His performative outrage was comedic, since this year is only 9 days old.

That is not uncommon—in many of America’s largest Democrat-controlled cities, public officials insist that the breakdown of order is either exaggerated or misunderstood. Crime statistics are debated, definitions adjusted, and responsibility diffused across historical grievances and structural inequities. Yet for residents and small businesses living amid persistent disorder, the lived reality is unmistakable: laws still exist on paper, but enforcement has become conditional, selective, and often absent altogether.