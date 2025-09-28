My message to the American Left:

While it may feel good to sit back and call Trump a fascist dictator and Republicans racists and bigots from the ideological safety of blue cities and states run by Democrats, the fact is your leaders who are legitimizing those attacks are failing you, putting your personal safety - in the real world, not the fake world of social media and surrounded by your like-minded friends- at risk.

Your cities are crumbling as your leaders prioritize illegal aliens over citizens, flushing your tax money down a toilet - as the pipes that connect that toilet to an obsolete and undermaintained treatment facility - are falling apart. Your last president sent trillions in “infrastructure” funding into the pockets of NGOs and woke activists instead of spending it on actual infrastructure and reduced inflation by increasing it through a law called the Inflation Reduction Act that fed a “green” economy that doesn’t exist – that money disappeared, too.

Your leaders are destroying the American legal system with their two-tiered justice system, politically targeted prosecution, and general neglect for any crime – no matter how heinous – that doesn’t present a political advantage. They are actively decriminalizing any crime that doesn’t reach them but impacts your business, your insurance rates and your mental wellbeing. The members of your academic and medical technocracy are working day and night to normalize pedophilia, drug and irreversibly surgically alter children, destroy the nuclear family, and claim that white people have racism in their DNA.

Your ideological leaders deny and fight Nature and Nature’s God, preferring a technocracy of “experts” who are often wrong about science but are never in doubt. As your physical and mental health is destroyed, you take comfort that some “expert” exercising linguistic trickery has told you that a “woman” is impossible to define, people can change their biological sex by clicking their heels together and wishing it so, Covid vaccines work without risk, being sedentary and fat is healthy and to claim otherwise is just fat shaming, more drugs mean better health, working out is racist and fascist, and Sydney Sweeney is ugly.

So go ahead and live in the dystopian construct of a world you crafted where white conservatives are hateful, bigoted, and homophobic, a world where happiness is created by making other people miserable and you are president of the HOA. You will soon find that world only exists to the boundaries of your power – you are powerless in the world of carpenters, machinists, truck drivers, schoolteachers, masculine fathers, beautiful, strong trad wives and moms, bass boats, campers, hunting trips, and Ford Supermax diesels and gigantic pickups. Beyond those limits, knowing and confident in who they are, men and women are marrying, having kids, going to church, going to work, going to high school football games on Friday nights, watching college football on Saturday and the NFL on Sunday, drinking a beer or two while talking about Caitlin Clark and ignoring the rest of the WNBA , shooting their guns (not at other people or kids), taking their kids to sports events, saluting the flag, standing for the national anthem, enjoying their weekends and vacations with their families doing things you consider too gauche and lower class to even consider, and generally leaving each other alone to do them.

In short, they are pursuing real happiness without – no, despite – you and your best efforts to F all that that up.

Or just vote for more of the same - or worse - and eventually the anarchy you believe will end us will come for you first. You live where they are, we don’t - and we own more guns than you do. We’ll be fine.

I have no illusion you will find God or vote for a Republican, or that you won’t continue to blame us for the problems your ideology caused - but God exists and for His sake, stop voting for your current leadership. Find new, sane people to lead you. Find someone who has their head in the real world where things that need to be fixed get fixed, violence and crime are answered with consequences, being physically and mentally healthy have objective meaning, you are treated as equals under the law, and your family that needs to be protected is protected.

Maybe find a little happiness of your own to pursue and leave the rest of us alone.