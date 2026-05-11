Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4m

Nietzsche nailed it: “Madness is rare in individuals—but in groups, parties, nations, and ages it is the rule.” The woke left has turned that warning into an admissions policy. Believe men are women. Believe riots are peaceful. Believe speech is violence and violence is justice. Believe courts are sacred until they rule against Democrats. Believe racial gerrymandering is equality. Believe total control is freedom. One delusion might be illness. A platform of delusions is mass psychosis. The modern Democrat Party doesn’t merely tolerate unreality. It requires it. Sanity gets you expelled. Madness gets you promoted.

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Danny Chess's avatar
Danny Chess
9m

Excellent Analysis!!

The existential question, “To engage or not to engage” the foaming at the mouth Lib Zombie frequently arises. Which gives birth to a more painful reflection, “Am I being unloving by walking away from a Dem brain-washed human being? What would Jesus have me do other than pray for their souls?”

On a nationwide scale I see 5 choices:

1. Status quo. Endless screaming and ranting and no resolution.

2. They (Dems) cheat and win and structure the game so that they win power in perpetuity.

Conservatives must embrace dhimmitude and serfdom.

3. Conservatives, MAGA conservatives, win the hearts and minds of people to such a degree that the blue states will always be a minority and the 3 branches of the federal government are GOP controlled for the foreseeable future.

4. Civil War 2.0. However that looks like.

5. Peaceful secession. A nonviolent balkanization like what the USSR did back in the day. Split into Real America and Dem America.

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