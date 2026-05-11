I woke up this morning reflecting on the insanity of Democrats claiming that the only reason for redistricting is racism, that any court decision they don’t like makes the court illegitimate, and that freedom mandates total control, and I have concluded that the modern Democrat Party has finally done the impossible. They have politicized reality. Reality is not an is vs is not proposition because is and is not can now exist at the same time and in the same space.

I guess I am blinded to the “warmth of socialism” and the freedom and glory of the workers revolution by the contradictions that must be ignored to believe such moronic claptrap.

The current communist movement isn’t sending us their best right now. There are no patriotic, little “d” Democrats left. The old like moderates like Harold Ford are gone, purged long ago by the youngsters with visions of Lenin in their eyes and the malice of Stalin in their hearts. The oldsters in the Democrat Party are trying to hang on to their power by appeasing the petulant children in their party, children who are in constant tantrum and like the Red Queen of Lewis Carroll’s imagination, often believe as many as six impossible things before breakfast.

And the oldsters are losing. They are trying to broker a JCPOA like they did with Iran, with the same amount of success. The oldsters think their truce with their far-left wing is holding, but while the socialists and communists to their left say they will behave, they continue to refine their own political Uranium to weapons grade purity.

If you rationally look at what they promise, it is a combination of social “let your freak flag fly” social libertinism on one side and the planning of a communist economy and authoritarian governmental control on the other—but this promise is a logical impossibility, a dichotomy as oppositional as the poles on a magnet.

Their promise takes cognitive dissonance from a term of art used in psychology and social psychology to a perpetual state of existence that consists of continual cycles of rationalization, tribal loyalty, identity protection, and compartmentalization that prevents the contradiction from fully registering consciously.

A movement or society dominated by cognitive dissonance tends to prioritize protecting identity and ideology over maintaining logical consistency or objective truth. Contradictions become normalized, principles are applied selectively, and inconvenient facts are rationalized away rather than confronted. Over time, this often produces tribalism, hostility toward dissent, revisionist narratives, and a dependence on emotionally satisfying slogans or moral binaries instead of nuanced reasoning.

The result can be a culture where loyalty matters more than consistency, criticism is treated as a threat, and institutions become increasingly unstable because reality must constantly be reinterpreted to preserve the group’s self-image, and some people have been so immersed in this toxic witches’ brew for so long, they simply cannot see how consistent their inconsistency is.

People who have institutionalized cognitive dissonance inhabit a world where laws and the judiciary are sacrosanct unless they prevent doing what you want, where elections are the most secure ever unless you lose, where you believe climate change is existential but fly private to fight the oligarchy, where you campaign against fraud, waste and abuse but refuse to vote for any legislation to stop it, where you tell people they must isolate to stop the spread of a disease but claim the disease can’t spread during a protest march or rally, where you fear dying of lung cancer but refuse to stop smoking, and where a biological male can become a female if enough people agree to call him a her.

It is a mental state of dishonesty that allows you to claim Black Americans must be represented by a Black elected official, someone who “looks like them” and shares their “lived experiences”, yet you actively work to elect a white progressive over a Black conservative.

It is standing in front of a camera with downtown buildings burning in the background and calling it “fiery, but mostly peaceful.”

This is your modern Democrat Party and the ethos they live by.

Without fear of contradiction, I affirmatively state there is a recent real-world example for every instance of cognitive dissonance I have listed here. Their political and intellectual leaders are pissing down their members’ backs and telling them it is raining.

I know it, you know it and at some level, they know it.

I’m not saying that the right wing is totally the answer, it has been dragged to the left over the years but at least it has not become mired in the cognitive dissonance that makes the Orwellian formulation that total freedom means total control seem like logic.