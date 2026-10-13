Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Smith's avatar
Michael Smith
Oct 14

About some of the comments - I was accused of "letting my morality" into my writing.

Guilty as charged, especially on the subject of abortion - because it involves the ending of a life and the prevention of a person. It IS a moral issue as much as a medical/scientific issue.

No matter how much pleasure one receives from sexual intercourse, pleasure is not the only possible outcome. Science and medicine has provided both temporary and permanent methods to avoid pregnancy, but with the temporary varieties, the avoidance is not 100%. According to the Guttmacher Institute, long-acting reversible contraceptives like IUDs have failure rates as low as 0.1-0.8%, while methods like spermicides can have failure rates as high as 21-28% depending on usage.

The fact that even the most effective contraception fails a percentage of the time illustrates how powerful the reproductive process of humans is. Humans were built through their DNA with survival of the species a top priority.

The abortion rate in 2025 was 16.7 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15-44. This is the same as the rate for 2024, a 5% increase from 2023 (when the abortion rate was 15.9), and a 16% increase from the 2020 rate. That is a little over 1.125 million abortions in the US alone.

If we had a government sending over a million people a year to death camps, I'm pretty sure it would be viewed far more seriously than with the casual deference it is today by many.

Why do these unborn humans deserve less?

Reply
Share
Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
Oct 13

Spot on post, as always! The left’s selective amnesia when it comes to what really happened knows no bounds. Whenever I hear them scream, “Trump is a pedo!” I know we’re dealing with brainwashed idiots who would blow a gasket if the same thing were said about Obama. The evidence is the same that both men are not: meaning none, zip, nada. But, as Jack Nicholson famously said on screen, “You can’t handle the truth!”

Reply
Share
3 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture