I recently admitted to my compulsion to respond to the lefty midwit people who post their “gotcha” videos online, and Columbus Day provided a target rich environment.

One such video featured a James Talarico looking dude exhorting America that:

“Christopher Columbus was a historical monster. Stop revising history to lionize him. Happy Indigenous People’s Day!”

Of course, he went on to regal the populace about how the Spanish Crown had ordered Columbus arrested, put in chains and returned to Spain due to the harsh treatment of the “indigenous people” of Hispaniola.

All of which is almost true – but as usual, this Talarico clone proves my maxim that the people on the left will only reason themselves to a point of satisfaction and never to a logical endpoint. He did he by accusing the right of not knowing history, and then he stopped short of the full story.

The fact of the matter is that the 1400’s and 1500’s were still pretty brutal.

Spain did remove Columbus from his governorship power, but it did not ultimately treat him as a convicted criminal for his treatment of Indigenous people. Ferdinand and Isabella were outraged that Columbus had been brought home in chains. They immediately ordered his release, received him at court, and restored important privileges and financial rights.

Spain’s moral consciousness didn’t last very long as they were one of the largest importers of slaves for their South American colonies via the Atlantic slave trade.

So, was Columbus a genocidal maniac? Was Spain a moral paragon in a world filled with sin? Did Spain fund Columbus because, as Christians, they were fighting Islamists and needed new cash flow?

No, no, and yes – but you won’t hear about these facts because the libs always stop short of the full story – always at the point that best fits their preferred narrative.

We celebrate Columbus for his assumption of incredible and unknown risks which led to the discovery of a new, different, and heretofore unexplored world, not for being a man of his time.

There is another example – a more recent one – regarding the Venezuelan that Mamdani and all the Democrats and their New York anti-ICE league are supporting because ICE shot him when his 5-year-old was in the car. As legendary broadcaster Paul Harvey would say, “Now it is time for the rest of the story.”

Apparently, this “New Yorker” has a rap sheet as long as your arm and as crooked as a dog’s hind leg, including armed robbery and drug dealing, all of which were pled down and he was released without bail.

Not really an innocent.

All of which raises an idea in my mind that the left only wants to find something that assuages their Number 2 sized washtub filled with neuroses. It certainly seems they aren’t really that interested in the truth, especially when the truth doesn’t work like a shot of Thorazine.

These are the people who accuse the right wing of denying reality.

Like Trump is a convicted rapist rather than a man found liable for sexual abuse based on a 30-year-old accusation for which zero evidence was presented to a clearly compromised court – never mind ABC settling a $15 million lawsuit after George Stephanopoulos called Trump a rapist on air.

The same goes for the “felony” convictions arising from a “crime” constituted by laws that were gene-spliced together to create a Frankenstein’s monster of a felony.

I could build a mile long Excel table of things they believe in simply because their intellectual curiosity goes into hibernation when they reach a point that satisfies their mental state rather than recognize the extenuating, and often exculpatory, evidence that still exists.

These are the people who claim the right is unhinged because we believe America is the worst country for liberty and equality except all the others, Islam is incompatible with our Constitution, that abortion is murder, and communism has never worked – all of which are proven facts.

And when they are forced to hear that extra evidence that falsifies their narratives, they have mental breakdowns, many of them leading to spit-flecked diatribes and some even to murder - as we saw with the cold-blooded murder of Brian Thompson (the United Healthcare CEO), multiple assassination attempts on President Trump, and the successful assassination of Charlie Kirk, proving they will sanction killing to avoid having to relinquish their fallacious positions. They still call Charlie a racist and bigot despite hours upon hours of his videos proving just the opposite – but is debating skills hurt their feelz too much for him to live – rather than face the truth, it was easier to kill him.

Reasoning with them is about as rational as reasoning with the leadership in Iran.