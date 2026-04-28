Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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The Scuttlebutt's avatar
The Scuttlebutt
7h

Yes, and. What is the Press? I ask you.

I submit it is us. The whole of America, as personified by Bloggers, Facebook posters, "influencers," and yes, the people employed as "reporters" by the Education/ Entertainment & Media Industrial Complex. (E/EMIC)

Is that aforementioned complex rotten to the core?

Absolutely.

Have we seen this before?

Also absolutely.

"Yellow Journalism" “You furnish the pictures and I’ll furnish the war” William Randolph Hearst.

I can dig out the quotes by Sherman on the reporters of the Civil war, if you want, and Crumudgeon pointed out Jefferson's complaints.

The Old Media (E/EMIC) is on it's way out. Trust level zero, power declining, beclowning themselves at every opertunity.

Mock them, make fun of them, hurry them into their rightful grave, and replace them, as has been done many times over the years.

But don't even think about illegalizing them, or prosecuting them, that weapon will inevetably turn in your hand, and cut you. The solution to bad reporting is good reporting.

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
8h

I'm left to assume that you never read about Jefferson's complaints with the press in his day. You are romanticizing the role of the press almost as much as Woodward and Bernstein.

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