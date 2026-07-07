Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Joseph B's avatar
Joseph B
2h

This made me sad...Really what I remember is that not everything was an existential threat. Yeah, we had stagflation and gas lines, but most people had a "we'll get through it" attitude...It really accelerated when CNN and the 24-hour a day news cycle was created...Now its "he's Hitler, the world is ending, they are racists, etc..." all seemingly to divide and breed hatred and envy. Sad.

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Sailorcurt's avatar
Sailorcurt
4h

"For half of their lives, corporate and political leaders have been denigrated to the point Democrats justify the murder of them. They have heard for over a decade that Trump is a fascist, a pedophile, a liar, a traitor, and a rapist. Trump has been blamed for everything."

I'd say that's a way more important factor than the things that have happened in the country.

I grew up in the era of stagflation, 21% interest rates, 10% unemployment, 15% inflation, hours long lines to fill a gas tank, the fear of nuclear Armageddon, cities so dystopian they inspired an entire genre of movies based on the horrible conditions and those conditions extrapolated out into the future: Taxi Driver, The French Connection, Soylent Green, Death Wish, Clockwork Orange, Blade Runner, Robocop, Escape from New York...it goes on and on and on.

But for some strange reason we never decided the way to go was destroy capitalism, institute socialism/communism, or denounce the entire premise of the nation and culture as corrupt.

Instead, we elected Reagan.

Twice.

The difference is that our public school system and the entirety of the media weren't entirely dedicated to promulgating and constantly reinforcing the propaganda of the left.

That whole both parents have to work, plus the ridiculous divorce rate and single parent family rate have guaranteed that parents dutifully send their kids off to the re-education camps under the mistaken belief that they're getting an education rather than an indoctrination.

Here's the thing. It hasn't stopped. The current crop of kids are still being brainwashed on a daily basis. It's not going to be long before the entire class of people running the government, electing the officials, running the companies (if they still exist) etc. are people who've been steeped in socialist and communist rhetoric and propaganda their entire lives.

Having way more years behind me than ahead of me, I'm glad I won't be around to see it.

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