I was catching up on the Ruthless Variety Progrum podcast this morning and they were interviewing Glenn Beck.

Beck said something that is obvious but also so easy to just not think about.

He was talking about how the younger Americans, the ones who really think they want to overthrow our crappy government (spoiler alert, I wouldn’t mind it but I want to go the opposite direction from the DemSocs), don’t get it when we oldsters talk about the heady 80’s, the age of Reagan and their eyes just glaze over. If they are 25, they were born after 9/11 and all they know is how it is now. I would even say that it goes back a bit earlier, maybe 1990 would be stretching it, but for sure 1995, because those kids were just coming of age when things like Homeland Security and the TSA began to change our airports.

I remember when you could meet passengers at the gate and getting there didn’t involve being subjected to a full body scan or a cavity search. Nobody who wasn’t travelling prior to 9/11 really understands how much has changed and those of us who have traveled a fair amount have grown used to the current regime – we have forgotten, too.

And it is not just that. There is more.

When they grew up, there was always war in the Middle East. Dad AND Mom worked outside the home, the global climate was going to kill everybody, China was just a friendly trading partner, Europe was always a union with a common currency, Russia was no threat, big banks were “too big to fail”, and government’s role was to protect big companies and provide health insurance for everybody.

And to top it off, every single bit of that went sideways in some respect.

And then tack on two years of Chicken Little Covid panic plus four years of massive inflation and economic mismanagement, and you have a very damaged generation

Life experience is a harsh teacher and if you live it, that becomes more of a reality to you than anything you will read or be told.

What are the kiddies supposed to think?

Why would they not want something different? Different has to mean better, right?

Well, no, it doesn’t.

Mostly because what they know is not what America was, nor what it is supposed to be.

For half of their lives, corporate and political leaders have been denigrated to the point Democrats justify the murder of them. They have heard for over a decade that Trump is a fascist, a pedophile, a liar, a traitor, and a rapist. Trump has been blamed for everything. Even Sonny Hosten of the View, a TV program from an alternate universe, said today that even though she believed in morals, if she were in Maine, she would vote for OysterFuhrer Platner because Republicans (and Trump) are just so much worse. They have been told because millionaires, billionaires and trillionaires (at least one) exist, they are the reason the poor have no money.

I posted C. S. Lewis’ quote about tyranny imposed for the goods of its victims is perhaps the most oppressive and Beck’s commentary made me think of that and something that Albert Camus, the French philosopher, said that put a sharper point on it.

He wrote:

“The evil that is in the world almost always comes of ignorance, and good intentions may do as much harm as malevolence if they lack understanding.”

Knowledge is a hard won and powerful force but unfortunately for us, ignorance is just as powerful and it takes far less effort to acquire and sustain.

I linked the Ruthless podcast here, and while all of Beck’s interview is worth hearing/watching, the part about what the kiddies don’t know starts at about 23:00.