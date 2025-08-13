As I accidentally watched the CBS network news tonight (I was working), anchors Maurice Dubois and the risible John Dickerson looked like they were trying to fight bouts of explosive diarrhea with only tightly squeezed anal sphincters. They were spinning the crime statistics from DC like a gyroscope, trying to regain balance after Trump tipped them over yesterday. MSNBC and CNN are in certified panic mode; I’m guessing the safe spaces over there are pretty crowded right now. Lefty social media is going nuts – what few threads they had tethering them to reality are unravelling quickly.

Democrats, up and down the line, are scared as hell and about to lose control over all bodily functions because, once again, Trump has them over the proverbial barrel in a situation he will absolutely win. This is what happens when you are on the 20 side of an 80/20 proposition and are telling your sycophantic followers you are winning.

In the shadowy world of scammers, liars, and con artists, the greatest threat is a falsifiable proposition - a claim that can be definitively proven true or false. These deceivers thrive in the murky realm of unfalsifiability, where their words are accepted as truth because the reality is obscured or impossible to verify. Their worst nightmare is when the mark - their target - begins to question the narrative and seeks evidence. This dynamic isn’t confined to street hustlers or Ponzi schemers; it extends into the political arena, where unfalsifiable claims often shield agendas from scrutiny.

Democrats, for instance, are currently grappling with this fear as their long-held narratives on border security, deportations, and urban violence are being challenged by tangible, falsifiable outcomes under President Trump’s policies. For decades politicians of both flavors have simply ignored reality or executed planned, ineffective policies, neither every coming close to proving whether a problem could really be solved or not – mostly because they gain power through spending taxpayer money, not solving the problem.

Scammers rely on propositions that resist verification. A classic example is the psychic who claims to communicate with the dead, offering vague predictions that can’t be disproven. Similarly, in politics, leaders often make grandiose promises or dire warnings that are difficult to test. For years, Democrats insisted that securing the U.S. border required extensive legislation and billions in spending. This claim was unfalsifiable in the absence of action - it was a safe narrative, deflecting responsibility while maintaining the status quo. Yet, within 90 days of taking office, Trump implemented executive actions that significantly reduced illegal border crossings – and then stopped them altogether, proving the Democrats’ narrative false. The border could be secured without the bloated measures they championed. This falsifiable outcome exposed the hollowness of their position, sparking fear as their rhetoric crumbled under scrutiny.

All America needed was a new president.

Another example lies in the debate over mass deportations. Democrats have long argued that deporting large numbers of illegal immigrants is logistically impossible and economically disruptive - an unfalsifiable claim when no one attempts it. However, Trump’s administration has begun to disprove this narrative. The quelling of the Los Angeles riots, followed by the construction of “Alligator Alcatraz” - a symbolic and practical deterrent for illegal immigration - has led to a wave of self-deportations. These concrete actions provide measurable results, shattering the myth that mass deportations are unfeasible. When the mark - in this case, the American public - sees evidence contradicting the narrative, the con begins to unravel. The flop-sweat level fear among Democrats is palpable as their once-safe assertions are tested and found wanting.

This pattern extends to urban violence, particularly in Washington, D.C. Democrats and their media allies have claimed that rampant crime in the nation’s capital requires complex social programs and incremental reforms, dismissing stronger measures as authoritarian or ineffective. Yet, Trump’s invocation of powers under the Home Rule Act to address D.C.’s violence has begun to yield results, challenging their narrative. By taking decisive action - deploying federal resources, increasing law enforcement presence, and targeting gang activity - Trump is creating falsifiable outcomes: crime rates are measurable, and reductions can be verified. This terrifies those who rely on unfalsifiable excuses to avoid accountability. The aggressive pushback from Democrats and the media, framing Trump’s actions as overreach, reflects their desperation to preserve a narrative that can no longer be hidden from reality.

The fear of falsifiability isn’t unique to these examples. Historically, political con artists have been exposed when their claims are tested. In the 1990s, welfare reform critics claimed that reducing benefits would devastate families - a seemingly unfalsifiable prediction of doom. But when the 1996 Welfare Reform Act led to increased employment and reduced poverty, the naysayers’ narrative collapsed. Similarly, the “defund the police” movement faltered when cities like Minneapolis and Seattle saw spikes in crime after reducing police budgets, providing falsifiable evidence that contradicted the activists’ claims.

When the mark gets wise, the game changes. For scammers, it’s the moment a victim demands proof. For politicians, it’s when the public sees results that contradict the narrative. Democrats are feeling this pressure as Trump’s actions - on the border, deportations, and now in urban safety - turn their unfalsifiable claims into testable propositions. The media’s aggressive attempts to blunt these moves, often through distortion or selective reporting, underscore their fear of a public awakening. Falsifiability is the enemy of deception, whether in a street hustle or a political campaign.



As Trump continues to deliver measurable results, the Democrats’ safe haven of unfalsifiability shrinks, and with it, their ability to control the narrative.

Watching them shit themselves is such a beautiful thing.