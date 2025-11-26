The Seditious Six’s now-familiar refrain—“We’re not accusing Trump, but we’re just sayin’”—is more than a meme. It is a window into a broader political method that has come to define a faction of the modern Democratic Party: always implying, never owning; suggesting dark intentions while denying responsibility; constructing a narrative architecture that looks substantive from a distance but collapses upon inspection. It is Potemkin politics—ornate façades masking an agenda that cannot be defended in plain language because it runs directly counter to longstanding American principles, norms, and increasingly, legal limits.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the debate over immigration enforcement. Democratic leaders regularly declare their commitment to “secure borders,” but the phrase serves chiefly as a rhetorical shield. The practical policies tell a different story. Proposals for physical barriers are dismissed as xenophobic relics; interior enforcement is reframed as moral wrongdoing; and municipal defiance of federal immigration authority is elevated to a civic virtue. Sanctuary policies are justified as humane, even as they erode the very concept of national sovereignty. This is governance by euphemism—public assurances of order paired with quiet resistance to every mechanism that makes enforcement possible.

The same pattern governs Democratic rhetoric about Donald Trump. Claims that he represents an incipient dictatorship have migrated from fringe alarmism to mainstream talking points. Prominent figures now invoke “the end of democracy” as casually as a budget disagreement. These warnings float free of evidence, but their repetition gives them the sheen of inevitability. Critics insist that they are merely “raising concerns,” not leveling accusations—yet the cumulative effect is indistinguishable from a formal indictment.

Questions about Trump’s mental and physical fitness, similarly, are framed as responsible civic inquiry while relying on innuendo, edited clips, and speculative diagnosis. Meanwhile, analogous scrutiny of Democratic leaders is portrayed as indecent or dangerous. The asymmetry is not subtle: in this script, medical speculation is acceptable only when aimed in one political direction.

These contradictions stand out more sharply when set against two decades of unrestrained cultural denunciation aimed at conservatives, white Americans, males, and Christians. Sweeping generalizations—white privilege, toxic masculinity, Christian nationalism—are treated as sociological wisdom rather than ideological invective. The same voices who now insist on the sanctity of civil discourse have long trafficked in character critiques of entire demographic categories. The inconsistency is not a bug but a feature of Potemkin politics: rhetorical offenses are invisible when committed by one’s own side.

What ties these patterns together is a persistent refusal to state goals openly. Instead, voters are offered elaborate performances. One can favor effectively open borders while claiming to support enforcement. One can accuse opponents of authoritarian tendencies while celebrating aggressive executive actions by allied administrations. One can present sweeping cultural accusations as scholarly analyses rather than political attacks. The public script and the private ambition never quite align; the distance between them is where the kabuki takes place.

But façades, however ornate, eventually fail. Voters notice when rhetoric operates in a universe detached from policy reality. They notice when the guardians of democracy employ the language of crisis to delegitimize ordinary political disagreement. They notice when the self-appointed defenders of civility slip easily into defamation against millions of their fellow citizens.

City Journal (published by the Manhattan Institute, and a favorite read of mine) has long chronicled the gap between performance politics and institutional reality. Today that gap is widening. The modern Potemkin village of rhetorical moderation and moral preening can stand only so long before its painted walls peel away, revealing the ambitions concealed behind them. And when that happens, the public is unlikely to mistake the stagecraft for governance ever again.