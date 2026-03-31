The most dangerous beliefs aren’t the ones people argue for—they’re the ones they rename, so they don’t have to argue for or about them at all.

I began this train of thought by thinking about the several self-deceptions built into what you must believe to be a Democrat these days. I listed the most prominent I have noticed over the past week (and after the No Kings rallies which I had no idea were happening over the weekend) are:

“I’m not an antisemite, I just don’t like Jews and don’t believe Israel should exist.”

“I’m not a communist, I just believe the government should take everything and redistribute it, nobody should own property, and the state should decide for all of us.”

“I’m not a racist, but don’t you just hate how oppressive white people are?”

“I’ve always been nonpartisan and non-religious and really don’t really know much about either, but those MAGA Christians are the worst, am I right?”

The amazing things about these are that they are not just the denials and then the bastardization of the language, it is the adoption of a completely delusional mindset to escape the reality of what they really believe.

I began by cataloging what I saw as contradictions required of modern Democrats but the deeper I dug, the less satisfying that framing became. Then I realized I have been writing about more than Democrats, that it is broader, older, and more human than any one party, moment or movement. If it is framed it too narrowly (“this is what Democrats do”), the deeper—and frankly more interesting—pattern is missed: people across history routinely participate in movements that require them to deny, blur, or reinterpret what they know to be true.

We have talked ad infinitum about how every durable movement eventually develops a linguistic shell, a protective layer of words that allows its adherents to hold two conflicting ideas at once without feeling the strain. It is not merely hypocrisy because hypocrisy requires awareness. This is something more subtle and more dangerous: a quiet rearrangement of reality so that contradiction disappears not by resolution, but by redefinition.

The pattern is easy to recognize once you look for it. People insist they are not something and then proceed to affirm the substance of the very thing they deny. For example, as in the examples I cited, they are not censoring, they are protecting, they are not redistributing, they are correcting inequity, they are not discriminating, they are pursuing justice.

The label of the thing remains morally intact while the underlying belief quietly migrates to a place that, under its original name, would be unacceptable.

I mentioned the French Revolution, Stalin’s USSR and Mao’s China as examples. The Jacobins spoke endlessly of virtue while perfecting the machinery of terror. Soviet citizens affirmed equality while navigating a system riddled with privilege, fear, and quiet brutality. During Mao’s Cultural Revolution, loyalty to ideology overtook observable reality—students denounced teachers. children denounced parents, and facts became secondary to political correctness (in the literal sense).

In each case, the participants were not cartoon villains. They were ordinary people maintaining a moral self-image in the face of mounting contradiction. They did not say, “We have become what we once opposed.” They said, “This is necessary,” or “This is different,” or simply stopped asking the question altogether.

What makes this pattern so persistent is not ideology but identity. Once a belief system becomes tied to who you are—your social circle, your status, your sense of belonging is no longer evaluated like a tool. It becomes something closer to a loyalty test. And loyalty tests do not reward accuracy; they reward conformity.

Language becomes the critical tool in maintaining that conformity. Words are softened, stretched, or inverted just enough to allow the believer to remain comfortable. The mind, remarkably adaptable, does the rest. It fills in the gaps, smooths over inconsistencies, and constructs a version of reality that aligns with the story one needs to tell about oneself. The alternative—admitting contradiction—carries a cost that many are unwilling to pay.

That cost is not just intellectual. It is social. To step outside the accepted language of a group is to risk exclusion, ridicule, or worse. So, people learn, often unconsciously, to speak in ways that protect both their standing and their self-conception. Over time, the gap between what is said and what is true becomes less noticeable, even to those who inhabit it. This is why the most dangerous beliefs are not the ones shouted from podiums, but the ones quietly smuggled in under different names. They bypass scrutiny precisely because they do not appear to require it. They feel familiar, even virtuous, because the language surrounding them has been carefully curated to avoid discomfort.

The temptation is to locate this failure in our opponents; to treat it as evidence of their corruption or bad faith, but it occurs to me that is itself a version of the same error. The instinct to rename, to rationalize, to preserve identity at the expense of truth is not partisan—it is human. The only real question is whether we are willing to recognize it in ourselves.

Conservatives and Libs alike conspired to pass things like TARP, the Patriot Act, and rampant spending through continuing resolutions rather than budgets passed using regular order, so we have to own what we did that fits this pattern.

The moment you believe your side has transcended this tendency is the moment you have fully succumbed to it. As Madison wrote in Federalist #51, men are not angels.

How do we counter it?

Truth. Brutal honesty. Recognizing reality. That’s the only way.