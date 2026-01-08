Unlicensed Punditry

Richard Luthmann
This is not drift. It’s design. What we are living through is permissive chaos as policy—law enforcement throttled not by criminals, but by politicians who fear their own coalition. When mobs block ICE, repeat offenders roam subways, and funerals turn into killing fields, the message is clear: the law exists only when it is politically convenient. That is not governance. That is intimidation by neglect. History is ruthless on this point. Societies don’t collapse because rules are harsh. They collapse because rules are optional. When leaders excuse violence, they license it. And when the public finally snaps, it won’t be orderly, compassionate, or progressive. It will be brutal.

Alexsander Stewart
From your lips to God’s ears. I fear no one else is listening.

