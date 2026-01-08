If it seems our civil society is a bit less civil these days, you are not wrong.

What feels new is not simply a rise in crime—violent crime has fluctuated before—but the quality of the disorder and the brazen indifference to consequence that now accompanies it. Increasingly, crimes are committed in full view of the public, often recorded on smartphones, with little apparent fear of law enforcement, prosecution, or social sanction. It is not so much the frequency of violence as the character of it—and the astonishing lack of concern for its aftermath or broader social impact.

Criminals, of course, do not care about civic cohesion. Elected officials and law-enforcement leadership are supposed to. Public order and public safety are not peripheral functions of government; they are foundational.

Consider yesterday’s mass shooting at a funeral in Salt Lake City. Funerals are among the most sacred civic rituals—a final communal act of dignity and restraint. When even those spaces are violated, it signals something deeper than criminal pathology. It reflects the erosion of shared norms that once restrained behavior even among those inclined toward violence.

The same pattern appears in near-daily confrontations over lawful immigration enforcement, where mobs attempt to physically obstruct federal agents performing legal duties. Public transportation systems have become stages for murder, stabbings, and assaults, often perpetrated by repeat offenders well known to authorities. Parents now worry—rationally—whether schools will be targeted by mentally unstable individuals who have decided that society itself is responsible for their pain and therefore deserves retribution.

Society appears perched on the edge of chaos, teetering between functional order and cascading breakdown.

What makes this moment particularly dangerous is not merely the violence itself, but the response—or lack of one—from those entrusted with maintaining order. In too many Democrat-led cities and states, the reflexive reaction is not to defend victims or reaffirm the rule of law, but to rationalize, contextualize, or excuse the offender. Violent criminals are described as “misunderstood.” Rioters are reframed as activists. Law enforcement is cast as the provocateur. This rhetoric emboldens offenders, signals permissiveness, and corrodes public trust. Inaction becomes activation. Selective non-enforcement becomes policy. And the growing flirtation with secession-like defiance of federal authority opens the door to far worse outcomes.

This represents a fundamental betrayal of the social contract. Societies rarely unravel because their laws are imperfect; they unravel because laws are enforced selectively. The Roman Republic did not fall for lack of statutes—it fell when elites declined to enforce them when enforcement conflicted with political convenience. American cities learned a similar lesson in the late 1960s, when urban unrest—romanticized as “the language of the unheard”—accelerated white flight, hollowed out tax bases, and devastated minority neighborhoods for a generation. Order, once lost, proved extraordinarily difficult to restore.

What we are witnessing today is more dangerous than negligence. It is a form of extortion—arguably terrorism in its purest sense: the toleration or manipulation of violence to achieve political ends. The implicit message from certain officials is unmistakable: After decades of ignoring the law, you now want enforcement. We don’t like the law. We need these populations for congressional apportionment, for political leverage, and for ideological validation. If you insist on enforcement, we will step aside and allow chaos. We will blame you. And we will dare you to act.

This is not hyperbole. It is strategy by omission. Public safety becomes a bargaining chip. Communities are held hostage to ideological preference. All that is required is for leaders to do nothing—no arrests, no prosecutions, no moral clarity—while already-radicalized activists take matters into their own hands. Ordinary citizens become collateral damage in jurisdictional and political warfare.

The consequences extend well beyond immediate violence. When people lose faith that government will protect them, they adapt. Vigilantism rises. Communities fracture between those who can afford private security and those who cannot. Trust in institutions erodes, and with it the social cohesion necessary for a functioning republic. The social contract rests on a simple exchange: citizens obey the law, and the state enforces it fairly and consistently. When leaders abandon that duty, they forfeit legitimacy and invite the very chaos they claim to oppose.

Watching the recent performances of Tim Walz, Jacob Frey, and allied congressional Democrats was particularly dispiriting. The insincerity was obvious. The moral seriousness absent. Armed with their performative righteous indignation, they resembled children playing dress-up—mouthing the language of order while actively undermining it. Whether this reflects cynicism, cowardice, or something darker is almost beside the point. The effect is the same.

History suggests the public’s tolerance for disorder is finite. When it snaps, the response is rarely gentle or discriminating. This will not end well. Either the rule of law is restored through sober leadership and equal enforcement—or it will be restored later through far harsher means.

The choice still exists. But time, and patience, are running out.