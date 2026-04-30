I’m processing something I have learned by talking to several Democrats in the months since Trump’s reelection in 2024. It wasn’t really planned or a anything scientific, just random conversations where I mostly observed rather than participated.

There is one thing that keeps coming up—and it is often the first thing, even before anything ideological comes out.

It is fear.

These are not Democrat leaders at the national level, the highest-ranking individual that I spoke with has been on a county committee, most are not radical types, just regular, consistent Democrat voters. The few I know personally likely have never voted for anyone but a Democrat.

I think there is a persistent assumption in American political discourse that voters are simply downstream from ideology—that rank-and-file Democrats believe, in full and conscious detail, the same things their party’s most visible leaders say on cable news or from the Senate floor. That assumption may not hold up, even under casual observation. The average Democratic voter is not a doctrinaire ideologue. They are, like most Americans, busy, distracted, and only intermittently engaged. What they respond to is not a fully formed ideological framework, but a steady emotional narrative—and increasingly, that narrative is built on fear.

This pernicious process sure seems particularly pronounced in the modern Democratic coalition because of how its leadership communicates. Just think about the things the Democrats and their mouthpieces in the national spotlight feel comfortable saying about President Trump and Republicans. They are killing “democracy”, they are pedos, rapists, bigots, and every sort of phobic demon one could conjur. It is war now, war tomorrow and war forever.

This messaging is not about persuading voters toward a set of principles. It is about defining the opposition in the starkest possible terms and stoking resistance, and when you are fighting for survival, nothing is forbidden. The Republican Party is not framed as wrong, misguided, or even flawed, it is framed as dangerous, an existential threat--not just to policy preferences, but to democracy itself, to basic rights, and to personal safety.

That framing does not require a deeply ideological audience, it only requires a receptive one.

Fear is efficient, it clarifies, focuses and creates a sense of urgency out of complexity. If the other side is merely mistaken, there is room for debate, compromise, or indifference, but if the other side is cast as malignant—if they are portrayed as actively seeking to harm—then disagreement becomes a moral imperative (up to and including assassination of a sitting US president).

In that environment, skepticism within the ranks becomes difficult because questioning the narrative risks appearing to side with the threat itself.

That dynamic creates a useful form of cohesion. Leaders do not need every voter to understand the intricacies of policy or the philosophical underpinnings of progressive thought. They need voters to feel that the stakes are high and the opposition is unacceptable. Once that emotional baseline is established, policy becomes secondary and loyalty follows naturally, not because of agreement on every issue, but because the alternative has been rendered unthinkable.

Fearful people seek a safe harbor and strong protection.

I’ve highlighted this mechanism in several of my recent essays. It relies on repetition, amplification, and selective framing. When extreme examples are elevated and generalized, rhetoric from the fringes is presented as representative, and isolated incidents are woven into a broader narrative of intent, a mental image is constructed of the opposition that is less about reality and more about manufactured perception.

The effect is cumulative. Each new story, each new headline, reinforces the same underlying theme: the other side is not just different—they are dangerous.

What makes this effective is that it aligns with how most people process information. Few voters have the time or inclination to independently verify claims, contextualize events, or parse nuance. They rely on trusted sources. When those sources consistently deliver a message framed in moral urgency, it shapes perception in a durable way. The result is not a deeply ideological electorate, but a highly motivated one—motivated less by policy alignment than by perceived threat.

This also explains why contradictions within the coalition are often tolerated. When fear is the organizing principle, internal inconsistencies matter less and disagreements over economics, foreign policy, or social issues can coexist because they are subordinated to a larger, unifying concern. As I have also noted, the priority is not coherence, it is simply opposition.

None of this suggests that Democratic voters are irrational or uniquely susceptible. It suggests they are human. They respond to incentives and stimuli like anyone else. The difference lies in how those stimuli are created and then deployed. When leadership invests heavily in portraying the opposition as morally illegitimate, it changes the terms of engagement and politics becomes less about competing visions of governance and more about preventing catastrophe.

That shift has consequences. It hardens divisions. It reduces the space for dialogue. And it locks voters into a posture of perpetual alarm, where every election is the most important of their lifetime and every opponent represents an unacceptable risk. For leaders, that may be an effective way to maintain cohesion and turnout. For the broader political culture, it is a recipe for ongoing escalation.

If rank-and-file voters are not fundamentally ideological, then what drives them matters even more. When fear becomes the primary driver, it does not just shape elections. It reshapes the entire landscape of how citizens see one another—and that is a much harder thing to unwind.

Imagine living a life constantly on the edge of the fight or flight response. It would be maddening but in no way does this self-delusion warrant forgiveness or understanding. Allowing yourself to be seduced into fear is a choice.

But it could explain a lot.