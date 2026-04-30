Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
2h

Right on target. You can see it in the dopey “No Kings” protests, where former sixties protestors have found new life in trading on fear. When interviewed, they can’t say why “Trump is a fascist”, he just IS and that’s scary! They sound a variety of other false, fear-based alarms: Gays will be forced into concentration camps! ICE is killing Americans! Citizens are being deported! This will be the last election! And on and on. They are ill informed, but that doesn’t matter. They are convinced it’s right to be deathly afraid that the president is doing something awful somewhere, sometime, that’s going to kill us all. It’s really rather pathetic, but that doesn’t mean it’s not real to them. As Michael writes, the fear mongering is very effective and very difficult to reverse and that’s what’s really scary!

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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
2h

The TV series “Psych” always had a pineapple concealed somewhere on the set in each episode. The modern Democrat Party keeps throwing out a “pineapple of the day” as the latest “oppressor” they have identified.

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