Victor Davis Hanson is my spirit animal and who I want to be when I grow up­—even as my wife points out, at my age, I’m running out of time for that to happen.

In an article and video from his Daily Signal perch, VDH described the modern Democrat Party as a “socialist revolutionary party,” and there is something to that diagnosis, but it seems to me to not quite go far enough. Socialism, even in its more aggressive forms, still pretends to operate within a stable framework of ideas. What we are witnessing now is something more fluid, more adaptive, and, in its way, more elusive. It is not anchored to doctrine so much as to advantage—a system that appears chaotic to the outside observer but is, in fact, highly ordered around a different set of priorities.

Call it, for lack of a better term, a politics of disordered order.

VDH’s definitional efforts led me to question some of the great thinkers and philosophers I have read over the years I have spent trying to grow up, and here’s what coalesced out of that interrogation.

At its core is what might be described as managerial moralism, a fusion of Friedrich Hayek and Hannah Arendt. Hayek warned of the “fatal conceit”—the belief that a small class of planners could possess enough knowledge to direct society toward a preferred outcome. Arendt, examining the ideological movements of the twentieth century, observed how political systems detach themselves from objective reality and instead operate through internally coherent narratives. Combine the two and you arrive at our modern “Know Betters”: a managerial class convinced not only that it can direct society, but that it is morally obligated to do so.

This belief is rarely stated plainly, but it animates everything. Ordinary citizens are seen less as participants in self-government than as variables to be managed. The “Know Betters” are not merely policymakers; they are custodians of outcomes and because they view themselves as morally superior—acting on behalf of the poor, the marginalized, the disadvantaged—they begin to see constraints not as safeguards, but as impediments.

From there, the system acquires its second defining feature: what might be called narrative opportunism, drawn again from Arendt but sharpened by George Orwell. If reality is subordinate to narrative, then positions need not remain fixed. They need only remain useful. Words are stretched, reshaped, and redeployed to fit the needs of the moment. What was once illegal becomes undocumented, what was once disorder becomes protest and what was once unequal becomes inequitable—and therefore intolerable. This is not mere semantics. It is control. As Orwell understood, if you control the language, you control the moral frame, and if you control the moral frame, you eliminate the need to argue at all.

The result is a politics of permanent reframing. Positions are adopted and discarded with astonishing speed. John Kerry’s infamous “I was for it before I was against it” was once treated as a liability; today it reads more like a professional requirement. Consistency is no longer a virtue—it is a constraint.

In a system governed by narrative, the ability to pivot is the highest political skill.

What allows this constant motion is the absence of fixed constraints—a condition that would have deeply alarmed Edmund Burke. Burke understood that stable societies depend on inherited norms, traditions, and limits. Remove those limits, and politics ceases to be a contest of ideas and becomes instead a contest of power. In such an environment, rules are provisional. Laws are situational, procedures optional, both to be invoked when useful and ignored when inconvenient.

This leads inevitably to a fourth element: ends-driven reasoning, the old logic often associated with Niccolò Machiavelli but now stripped of even its original candor. If the goal is sufficiently moral (e.g., equity, fairness, justice), then the means become secondary. Lying, repression, selective enforcement, even the quiet abandonment of democratic norms can all be justified in service of the outcome, and because the outcome itself is rarely defined with precision, it can be endlessly deferred, revised, or expanded.

Even socialists, with all their faults, operated within a recognizable framework. They had theories—deeply flawed, often destructive, but at least internally consistent. The modern “Know Better” dispenses with even that pretense. There are no fixed rules because rules imply limits, and limits imply the possibility of failure. Better to operate in a fluid environment where every contradiction can be rebranded as nuance and every reversal as progress.

So, we arrive back at what appears, from the outside, to be incoherence but not incoherence, it is really adaptation. The system holds together precisely because it refuses to be pinned down. It is ordered around control rather the truth or principle: control of language, of narrative, and of what is considered morally permissible at any given moment.

A major reason I like H.L. Mencken’s thinking and writing is because he had little patience for those who claimed moral certainty while exercising political power. He understood that the most dangerous reformers are not those who doubt themselves, but those who do not. The modern “Know Better” is simply the latest incarnation: utterly convinced of his virtue, entirely untroubled by his methods, and perpetually certain that whatever he is doing at this moment—no matter how inconsistent with what he said yesterday—is not only justified, but necessary.

The old political battles were fought over ideas. The new ones are fought over definitions, and in a contest where one side reserves the right to redefine both the problem and the solution in real time, the outcome is less a matter of persuasion than of control—at least until reality, stubborn and immune to narrative, reasserts itself, as it always does.

Reality always comes, as Hemingway described bankruptcy in The Sun Also Rises in two ways­— “Gradually and then all at once”— and never without heavy cost.