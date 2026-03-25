Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Eric Sieber's avatar
Eric Sieber
37m

As a 70 year old who also hopes to grow up to be (like) VDH, I believe C. S. Lewis encapsulated the issue with our “betters” well:

Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.

C. S. Lewis

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Dave Ceely's avatar
Dave Ceely
4h

Check out C.S. Lewis' "The Weight of Glory" letter on "Membership." It's an interesting thought process.

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