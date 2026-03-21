Three years ago, I bookmarked an American Affairs article based on a 2023 study by epidemiologist Catherine Gimbrone and others, and wrote about it here. It seemed to offer a clean, almost too convenient conclusion: conservative kids are happy, and liberal teens are depressed. Anecdotally, I have seen enough to understand why that interpretation circulates so easily, but as I spent time revisiting the research over the past three years, I found that while the article itself was thoughtful, my takeaway was overly simplistic. More importantly, the study it relied on is easily misread if one is looking for a quick partisan conclusion rather than a deeper explanation.