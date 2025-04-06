Free trade is a pillar of capitalism. We all understand that another pillar of capitalism is competition, and that competition produces winners and losers.

Trade is often viewed through a purely economic lens, with discussions centering on tariffs, markets, and GDP growth. However, this perspective overlooks a critical aspect: trade is not just an economic mechanism but also a deeply political one. The interplay between nations in the global trade system shapes power dynamics, influences domestic policies, and determines who reaps the benefits of an interconnected world. While the economic arguments for trade are compelling - particularly the promise of increased prosperity - its political dimensions reveal a more complex reality where not all participants stand to gain equally.

Milton Friedman, a towering figure in economic thought, famously advocated for unilateral free trade, arguing that it would unleash prosperity across the globe. He believed that by removing barriers to trade, countries could specialize in what they do best, fostering efficiency and innovation while lifting living standards worldwide. I find myself in agreement with this view, as the logic of comparative advantage and open markets is hard to dispute. A friend recently shared a study estimating that global prosperity could swell by an astonishing $78 trillion if trade were fully liberalized. This figure is staggering, suggesting a world where resources flow freely, goods are more affordable, and economic growth accelerates. The promise of such wealth creation is a powerful argument for dismantling protectionist walls.

Yet, the rosy picture painted by these numbers glosses over a stark political reality: trade does not distribute its benefits evenly. While the aggregate wealth of the world might increase, the division of that wealth is far from equitable. Some countries, often those with advanced infrastructure, technological prowess, or strategic resources, are poised to capture the lion’s share of the value generated by global trade. These nations can leverage their advantages to dominate high-value industries - think technology, finance, or advanced manufacturing - reaping profits that far exceed their contributions in raw labor or materials. Meanwhile, other countries, particularly those with less developed economies, risk being relegated to the lower rungs of the trade ladder. They become little more than labor suppliers, exporting cheap goods or raw materials while importing expensive finished products, locking them into a cycle of dependency.

This imbalance is not merely an economic outcome; it is a political one. Trade agreements, whether multilateral or bilateral, are shaped by the relative power of the negotiating parties. Wealthier nations often dictate terms that favor their industries, using their clout to secure subsidies, intellectual property protections, or market access on their terms. For example, a developing country might open its markets to foreign goods, only to find its domestic industries crushed by competition it cannot match. The political dimension becomes even clearer when considering how trade influences sovereignty. Nations reliant on exports to a dominant trading partner may find their policy choices constrained, forced to align with the interests of the more powerful player to maintain economic stability.

The $78 trillion promise of free trade is enticing, but it demands a closer look at who wins and who loses. The biggest winner in such a scenario is going to be America – simply because we are the most diverse economy and are best positioned to capture value on anything we do – from spaceships to washing machines. The whole of the Western world would be poised to reap much of the benefit.

Without addressing the political structures that underpin trade - such as fair negotiation frameworks or mechanisms to support weaker economies - the benefits will remain lopsided. Friedman’s vision of prosperity is achievable, but only if we recognize that trade is a game of power as much as it is one of economics. Ignoring these runs the risk of entrenching a world where some nations thrive while others merely toil. To not expect them to put up legal/political defenses to avoid that eventuality would be irrational.

And that, my friends, is why I think there can never be free trade and the best we can hope for is fair trade.