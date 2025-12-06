In modern American politics, few philosophical divides are as consequential—or as consistently misunderstood—as the split between conservatives and liberals over the proper purpose of military power. For decades now, Democrats have approached warfare not as warfare but as a form of international law enforcement, reshaping the U.S. armed forces into something resembling a globalized constabulary. This shift is no mere academic complaint. It has produced real-world failures, needless casualties, and prolonged conflicts where decisive victories once seemed within reach. What progressive policymakers describe as enlightened restraint has in practice become a slow, bureaucratic strangulation of battlefield effectiveness.

The roots of this transformation stretch back well before the War on Terror, but the post-9/11 era made the consequences impossible to ignore. In the early phases of the Afghanistan and Iraq campaigns, U.S. forces operated under rules that prioritized speed, disruption, and decisive action. Regimes collapsed in weeks; enemy forces scattered. But as the conflicts dragged on and Democratic influence grew in Congress, media leadership, and especially the military’s legal apparatus, the operating environment changed dramatically. Aggressive warfighting gave way to elaborate legal choreography.