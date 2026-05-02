In an era where political discourse fixates obsessively on symbols, few examples expose partisan hypocrisy more clearly than the tattoos of two combat veterans: Pete Hegseth’s Jerusalem cross and Graham Platner’s Totenkopf. Both men served their country in war zones, and both carry ink from their military years. Yet Democrats and their media allies have applied wildly different standards, treating a historic Christian emblem as evidence of extremism while dismissing a Nazi-associated death’s head as a youthful mistake.

That contrast is not rooted in principle. It is rooted in naked politics.

The disparity becomes even more revealing when you examine the lives behind the symbols. Hegseth’s story is one of conventional American upward mobility: public schools, a middle-class upbringing, and a path shaped by discipline, faith, and military service. Platner’s background, despite the campaign packaging, reflects a far more privileged trajectory, including elite education, professional family networks, and financial support that complicates his carefully cultivated “working-class” identity.

When you layer in Chuck Schumer’s initial effort to recruit a more predictable establishment Democrat, only to pivot to Platner once political reality forced his hand, the pattern sharpens into focus. Outrage, it turns out, is not a moral reflex, rather it is a strategic tool.

Hegseth, now serving as Secretary of War, is a decorated Army National Guard officer who deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan, earning two Bronze Stars and the Combat Infantryman Badge. Before entering government, he built a national profile as a Fox News host and conservative commentator, representing a post-9/11 ethos that blends patriotism, religious conviction, and skepticism toward progressive cultural shifts in the military. His Jerusalem cross tattoo, a symbol with centuries of Christian meaning tied to pilgrimage and the Holy Sepulchre, sits alongside the phrase “Deus Vult.” In its historical context, the symbol reflects faith, sacrifice, and tradition. In the modern political context, however, that history was treated as irrelevant.

During his confirmation process, Democrats and aligned media outlets strained to reinterpret the tattoo as a signal of extremism, arguing that fringe adoption by bad actors somehow rewrites centuries of meaning. The questioning was not about policy, judgment, or competence, but about symbolism filtered through a partisan lens. At one point, the tattoo was even cited as part of a concern that he might pose an “insider threat.” The implication was unmistakable: in the wrong political context, even a religious symbol becomes suspect.

Now contrast that with Platner, the Democratic Senate candidate whose own tattoo carries a far less ambiguous historical meaning. The Totenkopf is not a disputed or obscure symbol. It is directly tied to Nazi SS units, including those responsible for guarding concentration camps and committing war crimes. This is not a matter of reinterpretation or symbolic drift, simply a matter of historical record. Platner has said he got the tattoo while drunk as a young Marine and has since expressed regret, eventually covering it, and of course, the media swallowed that story immediately.

The response from Democrats and the media was swift, coordinated, and notably forgiving. Coverage was framed the tattoo as an insignificant youthful lapse, acknowledged briefly and then moved past. There were no extended cycles of outrage, no attempts to reframe his character through the symbol, and no sustained effort to tie the tattoo to ideological sympathies. The same political ecosystem that has spent years elevating the importance of symbolic language suddenly rediscovered the concept of context, because in this case, context was politically useful.

Platner’s personal background only underscores the inconsistency. He is not the rough-edged outsider his campaign messaging suggests. His father is a highly accomplished attorney, and his grandfather was a globally recognized architect whose work remains influential in modern design. Platner himself attended the elite Hotchkiss School before finishing his education in Maine, and his adult life has included financial support that undercuts the image of pure self-reliance. None of this disqualifies him from office, but it does make the “oysterman populist” branding feel more like performance than biography.

He’s the Maine Mandami.

The double standard is impossible to ignore. Hegseth’s tattoo, rooted in a thousand years of Christian tradition, is recast as evidence of hidden radicalism because of who he is and what he represents politically. Platner’s tattoo, tied directly to one of the most morally abhorrent regimes in human history, is reduced to an anecdote because of the same calculation in reverse. As typical with the left, meanings are assigned selectively.

Even more telling is how national Democrats handled the primary.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spent months recruiting two-term Governor Janet Mills, viewing her as the electable establishment choice to unseat the barely Republican Sen. Susan Collins. He endorsed her publicly in October 2025, pouring resources into her bid. Only after Mills proved uncompetitive by getting outraised and outpolled by the surging Platner, did she suspend her campaign on April 30, 2026. Schumer promptly endorsed Platner, held a cordial call with him, and joined progressive voices like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in rallying behind the tattooed insurgent, proving that Platner is part and parcel of the Democrat Party’s lurch toward the far left.

What began as a calculated push for a safer, more conventional Democrat flipped seamlessly once power dictated otherwise. Democrats who spent years decrying “Nazi” rhetoric under Trump now shrug at literal Nazi imagery on their own candidate while elevating him as a populist everyman.

The same voices decrying “Christian nationalism” in Hegseth’s ink ignore Platner’s past.

This is not about tattoos; it is about tribal loyalty. Symbols mean what their bearers intend, yet context evaporates when inconvenient. Hegseth’s faith is scrutinized despite his merit-based climb from middle-class Minnesota; Platner’s lapse is forgiven despite (or because of) his privileged path.

Democrat campaigns have become more show than tell, more Broadway and less Discovery Channel, as their party lurches even farther toward the radical left. When leaders like Schumer (who wants to ward off getting primaried by AOC) pivot from establishment favorite to insurgent radical, the game is obvious: principle is no longer a guidepost, it is a commodity to be bought and sold.

And that is why we can’t have nice things…