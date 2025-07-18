I think there is an immutable and irrefutable concept that should be understood as we discuss literally anything – football, science, politics – it doesn’t matter, and that is this:

There is no truth without reality and no reality without truth.

Truth is NOT personalized – there is no such thing as “my truth” or “your truth”, there is only THE truth. If you have two people expressing different “truths”, one - or both - of them are confusing opinion and truth. If you still believe there are different realities, it is more likely that you just haven’t asked all the “is/is not” questions there are to ask than it is you have been transported to an alternate Earth.

It certainly appears that a significant percentage of America is invested in believing things that didn’t happen, did happen and things that did happen, didn’t happen.

I have taken to watching clips from Abby Phillips’ show on CNN to watch Scott Jennings – rumored to be interested in running for the Senate seat Cocaine Mitch is vacating – pop the libs’ balloons (with emphasis on the “loon”), one by one. Yesterday’s visiting asylum escapee was Toure Neblett, who is apparently an “ear-truther” – someone who doesn’t believe the Butler assassination attempt on candidate Trump was real. Jennings tweeted after:

“On the one-year anniversary of Butler, I sat next to a real-life "ear truther" tonight on CNN. Wild. You won’t believe it.”

Timmy Tampon just sat for an interview in which he flatly stated that, and I am paraphrasing here, that “Trump has done nothing for the economy. He promised to lower prices and stop inflation, but he has done nothing.”

But the reality is different. Whether you like it or not, arguably President Trump 2.0 has had the best – and most consequential and effective – first six months of any presidential term since at least the Civil War, maybe ever.

On any day, you can find people claiming things were done that weren’t, and things that weren’t, were. Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff for Brains, Extreme Hakeem, Jasmine Crackhead, Sandy Cortez, Fang Fang Swalwell, Jamie Ratskin – anyone on CNN or MSNBC – are all engaged in a denial of reality – largely because they must. Their successes now live in a world created by through complete delusion.

I don’t have an absolute answer for why this is – it could be mass psychosis, the result of decades of operant conditioning, true mental illness, or simple intentional prevarication – but it is happening. Manufactured fantasy is stated with the concrete certainty of fact every minute of every hour of every day.

As I have said many times, they won't voluntarily stop living in a state of suspended reality because they can't stop. Their identities, their motivation, and their unrelenting Quixotic quests are all tied up in keeping enough of the plates spinning to continue living in a world constantly on the edge of collapse.

This is why I think it unlikely they will change – I have little fear that the Democrats and their SMC (socialist/Marxist/communist) allies will figure out how to pull out of their flat spin before their terminal velocity becomes a lot less velocity and a hell of a lot more terminal.

All they must do is tell the truth – and they can’t even do that.

Because that is when the plates stop spinning.