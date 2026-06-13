Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Andrea Campbell's avatar
Andrea Campbell
8h

And what is so very angering and disheartening to me is that I thought we were OVER this. And I still believe we are over this. Black people in America no longer think (and vote) as one monolithic block. Most of them no longer believe whitey is out to get them, and most believe in their ability to succeed.

The facts of this horribly tragic murder are not in dispute. So for some blacks to try to falsely resurrect racism and to threaten the VICTIM'S family is outrageous and cannot be allowed to continue.

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
7h

"...and that attracts people to them"

You know, that's a part of human behavior that both fascinates and repulses me.

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