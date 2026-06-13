Language warning.

I use the word “asshole” and a derivative in this essay, not as pejoratives, but as descriptive philosophical terms.

Thou art warned.

There is always a lingering resentment toward any person or group that upsets an established order and there will be those who resist change and when change takes hold, they go underground and continue fighting regardless of the outcome, even when the old order is replaced with something better.

I’ve seen it hundreds of times in companies where I have been tasked to implement changes due to subpar performance (including failing businesses that are sucking up cash and resources).

And it is not just business, it is true in every human situation that the new order becomes the old order until a new order comes along—the world doesn’t stop turning, it changes, opportunities and threats come and go, new people enter the organization as the older ones leave, and the organization needs to adapt to the natural shifts if it wants to continue.

The number one barrier to change I have noticed in both business and in society more or less boils down to one thing – entitlement. People get into a groove, get used to their roles, responsibilities and when they reach a level of comfort with their situation (compensation, recognition and ease of work), they come to a point where the sense creeps in that they should be entitled to decide how to do things, do them the way they want to do them and at the pace with which they want to move.

When changes happen, this comfort bubble bursts, and the person begins to blame others for their discomfort because they have forgotten that change that once happened to create the comfort they enjoy today.

As many readers know, I’m an old white dude from Mississippi.

But while I’ve always been white, I haven’t always been old.

Getting here has been quite a journey. From growing up poor in rural North Mississippi, I’ve had the blessings of working, living and traveling all over the world and in my life, I’ve had the opportunity to experience hundreds of different cultures (and subcultures), religions, as well as political and economic systems across Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Asia, South Asia, Africa and South America and get to know people from those cultures.

I’ve made great friendships and working relationships with people of all skin colors, all religions and all cultures across this world and have seen wonderful things happen through those friendships.

I’ve also learned a few things.

The first is that comfortable people, even in situations that are positive for them personally but ultimately negative for those around them, are naturally resistant to change. I have actually had people tell me to my face that what they do is important, it works and they are not going to do it differently or use a different process.

The second is that the condition I uncharitably call “assholeism” cuts across races, cultures, religions and civilizations. The behaviors are consistent across all barriers and borders. The philosopher Aaron James offered a useful definition: an asshole is someone who allows himself special advantages in social life out of an entrenched sense of entitlement and is immunized against complaints from other people. In other words, he believes he deserves special treatment and is largely indifferent to the resentment that causes, or more simply, most people use the term for someone who repeatedly sends the message:

“I matter; you don’t.”

The third is that assholes collect a following in the same way Hollywood stars do. In a weird way and especially if they get away with being an asshole for a sustained period, their assholeism mimics power, leadership, trust, confidence and status, and that attracts people to them.

Now here comes the part where my almost seven decades of life experience and a half century of global business experience become meaningless because I am white.

While not unique to the world population, a subset of black Americans are assholes.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t white ones as well, but white culture, after resisting change for a century, began to change over seventy years ago, thereby reducing the percentage of assholeism to a minimal, albeit aggravating, percentage.

The problem is, as the white component of society reduced that characteristic, it began to grow in the black community. The “I matter, you don’t” aspect has been joined by the “I want what you have but I am not willing to do it with your behaviors” addendum.

There is probably no better example of this than the Substack article written by Dr. Stacey Patton, a professor at Howard University’s School of Communications, titled “Dear Jeff Metcalf: Your Son Is Dead Because You Failed to Teach Him That Black Boys Have Boundaries“

It must be read to be believed.

From Trayvon Martin to Karmelo Anthony, it is a litany of the failure of whites to understand that black kids and adults have different rules to follow than whites that render blacks blameless when they break the laws of the “white man”.

From the article:

“YOU taught Austin what it meant to be a “warrior.” YOU taught him that toughness was honorable. YOU taught him that taking up space was normal. YOU taught him that confrontation was courage. YOU socialized Austin into entitlement long before he ever reached that track meet. YOU failed to teach your boy that Black children have boundaries. YOU failed teach humility, restraint, or the sacred fact that another person’s body is not your jurisdiction. YOU failed to teach him that another child’s space is not a challenge to be conquered. YOU failed to teach him that “community” does not mean white boys get to decide who belongs and who does not. YOU obviously failed to teach your son that touching, confronting, crowding, testing, or policing another person can have consequences. And YOU failed to teach him that the same world that cheers white boys for being bold and aggressive will not always be there to save them when they mistake somebody else’s restraint for permission.”

When you read this, she makes it seem that Austin Metcalf murdered Anthony when Anthony, based on even the testimony of the defense witnesses, shows that he was the aggressor, and broke every rule Patton applies only to whites.

To focus on the white vs. black dynamic (which is just another subset of the oppressor/oppressed dynamic), she completely ignores that the greatest threat to black teenagers are not white teenagers, it is other blacks.

This is assholeism on display.

And that’s the problem. I dislike people like Dr. Patton, not because they are black, but because they are assholes.