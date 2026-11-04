Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
7h

Calvin Coolidge was the best Republican president, ever. Reagan would be second to him.

Reply
Share
Ed Bonderenka's avatar
Ed Bonderenka
8h

Extremely well said.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture