I’m certainly no philosopher.

Never claimed to be one. I am a layman who just reads a lot, listens a lot, observes even more, and every now and again sits down with a cup of coffee to think about what I’ve read, heard and seen.

I’ve always considered the process we call “progress” of a civilization to be a linear journey, one analogous to climbing out of a deep, dark pit on a very tall ladder.

We naturally abhor the dark, and because we can see a speck of bright light at the top, we begin to climb. Humanity climbs it one rung at a time but often, due to a misstep or inattention, it slips down a rung, maybe several, as we try to climb toward that speck of light. There are even times when other people on the same ladder cling to us and when the weight becomes too much to overcome, we all fall back to the bottom of the pit and must start over.

But with each rung that surrenders to our efforts, that speck of light begins to grow in diameter, and we discover that the higher we climb, the more we can see in the pit around us. Some of it is beautiful, beckoning us to continue, some horrific causing us to distance ourselves from it, but each in its own way motivates us upward.

Constrained by the limits represented by the walls of the pit, it’s either up or down, there is no other path.

Once we reach a certain point, we notice that the light isn’t actually getting larger, the pit is getting wider. We begin to notice things that distract us from the climb out and we slow our pace to take them in. We get distracted and begin to forget the ladder is the only constant we have known during the climb. Some people leap onto the ledges and try to climb the walls of the pit, thinking that would be faster to climb around the people ahead of us, only to find the climb is rocky and slick, and far more difficult.

Many never realize they can jump back to the ladder where the climb is still difficult, but guided by the ladder, a safer and surer option, The few who make it out of the pit after scaling the walls, turn around and blame those who kept to the ladder for the mistakes they made by climbing the walls. “Because you allowed us to leave the ladder, you made things more difficult for us and some of us never made it out of the pit. It’s your fault!” the wall climbers concluded.

But eventually, a large enough number reaches the top and gets out of the pit to form societies, cultures and civilizations. They came to be called the People of the Top.

The first thing many of them decide is that it would be so great to build an elevator to bring people all the way up to the top, skipping effort of using the ladder or risking the wall climb. The elevator people proposed a tax on all those who made it out to build the elevator. Some were against this, stating their belief that what they learned from the climb was invaluable. They learned to recover from failure and that rewards follow effort. They said there was value it

These people were overruled and taxed to pay for the elevator.

So, the elevator was built.

Soon after, people began arriving who never experienced, learned from, or valued the ladder. “That was easy,” they said as they reached the top with no effort. “I can’t believe the others thought it was difficult. They came to see the climb out as unnecessary, and the knowledge and experience unnecessary and unvaluable. Without noticing the irony and imbecility of their words, they chortled, “Why climb when you can just take the elevator?”

Lacking the discipline and knowledge of the ladder, these People of the Top began to claim knowledge that was neither earned, learned, or even true. They set about “correcting” the people of the climb, who built and paid for the elevator, that they were unwashed, uncouth and ignorant of the truths the People of the Top were inventing in the time they saved when they bypassed the climb.

So many flocked to the elevator, the ladder was forgotten and eventually fell into disrepair and became unusable. Those already at the top didn’t care, they were too busy with their new, frivolous and fun pursuits and they ignored the pleas to repair it from those thought by the masses at the top to be unwashed, uncouth and ignorant because they needed it to maintain the elevator.

The pleas were ignored and the maintenance stopped.

Eventually the elevator stopped working, too.

Having no knowledge of how elevator things worked, nor remembering how the ladder was constructed, largely because they never took the time to learn and reflect the value of such things, the People of the Top began to panic. Waving their credentials in the air and their virtue signals on their chests like a TGI Friday’s server, they cried “How could this happen to us? How can this happen to smart people?”

But it was real, and it was happening.

They turned on each other, destroyed their civilization, and leapt into the pit in search of safety from the forces of the world. They lived for hundreds of years in the muck at the bottom of the pit until one day, a young child found a book hidden away in a secret cave.

“What have you found there, child?” asked an elder.

“I don’t know, sir”, the child said. “It seems to be full of drawings and instructions and on the cover, it says, “How to Build a Ladder.”

And the process began again.