Just the other day, I analogized political events to Newton’s Third Law – that every action is met with an equal and opposite reaction. It works as a rough analogy, but in life sometimes the initial strengths of the actions are not precisely equal (or even just a single action), but they do tend to equalize over time. If they didn’t, a relative level of equilibrium would never be achieved.

That is to say that the actions of some often determine the reactions of others. For example, if you are just sitting around enjoying your day and someone does or says something to you (positive or negative), you are likely going to alter your behavior, your reaction to that event, from the path you were on. You didn’t choose to take that particular action; it was a response to an action originating from an outside, independent source. It might be an unpleasant person who decides to sit near you, and you move to another, more peaceful place, or it could be that you were asked to lunch or dinner by a friend when you had planned to dine at home and welcomed the company. Either way, your reactions were triggered and based on the external action applied to you.

This dynamic of action and reaction extends far beyond our personal experiences. It shapes the behavior of nations, the course of economies, and the trajectory of international relations. When one country imposes restrictions, others respond. When alliances shift, adversaries adjust. When institutions overreach, member states reconsider their commitments. The pendulum of global engagement swings in perpetual motion, driven by these cascading chains of cause and effect.

I wonder about that premise in conjunction with the potential for American isolationism.

President Trump’s tariffs are still a hot economic—and legal—topic, but let us not forget how they began. Trump pleaded with the world to drop their tariffs on American goods and they refused. At Davos last week, Trump still pressed for fairness and equality in trade and defense. His message has been consistent: reciprocity matters, and America will no longer accept asymmetrical arrangements that disadvantage its workers and industries.

While the freak show commies see global communism and its central planning as the way to “equity,” I’ve long realized that Trump, in a businessman’s view of the world, sees open and free trade as the way to global stability and peace. It is a capitalist solution to a communist problem. Rather than imposing top-down mandates and wealth redistribution schemes, Trump advocates for a level playing field where nations compete fairly and benefit mutually from voluntary exchange.

It is interesting to watch the reactions to Trump’s directionally correct bombast. After a little performative outrage and harrumphing, world leaders usually come around to Trump’s thinking—when they realize what Trump is promoting is good for their countries. We’ve seen it repeatedly: initial resistance gives way to negotiation, negotiation leads to revised terms, and revised terms often result in arrangements that work better for all parties involved. Mexico, Canada, China, and various European nations have all eventually engaged in substantive discussions after initially dismissing Trump’s demands.

We are pulling out of global organizations, institutions, and policies that are bad for America (like the WHO), but what if the rancor toward Trump, like that of the moronic UN rapporteur who wants to isolate America, causes America to consider completely withdrawing? What if persistent criticism, condescension, and hostility from international bodies and foreign leaders push America toward a genuine retreat from global engagement?

What if the actions of the EU cause America to become truly isolationist? What if America, tired of shouldering disproportionate defense burdens, funding organizations that work against American interests, and enduring lectures from nations that depend on American security guarantees, simply decides to come home?

That would be the ultimate reaction—the equal and opposite force responding to decades of accumulated grievances. And those who spent years pushing America away might discover, too late, that they actually needed American engagement far more than they realized. Newton’s Third Law would have come full circle, with consequences no one truly wanted.