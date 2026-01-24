Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

America isn’t retreating — it’s recalibrating. For decades, the U.S. absorbed bad trade deals, lopsided defense obligations, and nonstop moral lectures from institutions that thrive on American money and power. Trump didn’t invent the backlash; he responded to it. Reciprocity isn’t isolationism — it’s leverage. Davos elites and EU bureaucrats mock Trump’s blunt style, then quietly adjust when they realize the alternative is losing U.S. protection, markets, and credibility. Newton’s law of physical nature applies here, but also a basic rule of human nature: push America long enough, and it pushes back harder. If the world keeps demanding submission instead of partnership, it may learn — painfully — how much American engagement actually mattered.

Reply
Share
Carl Nelson's avatar
Carl Nelson
4h

There are too many people who want their fingers in everything for us to be truly isolationist.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture