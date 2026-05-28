Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Jim Van Buskirk's avatar
Jim Van Buskirk
7h

Anything is possible when you reduce everything in human experience to desire over reality. Here's a great article of apology from a French entrepreneur for his country's contribution to this 'woke' nonsense:

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/brivael-le-pogam-the-french-owe-everyone-an-apology-for-the-scourge-of-wokism

American society is coming dangerously close to a majority of our fellow citizens believing that their appetites take precedence over the truth of reality.

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JT's avatar
JT
1h

It does leave a pretty picture doesn’t it? It would seem to entire civilized world is going crazy. Probably be laughable if it wasn’t the most dangerous time in our lives. I look at the wars waged in the past and they’re pretty devastating. Usually for all sides. But it seems as though this war will be lost without firing a shot.

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