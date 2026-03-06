Unlicensed Punditry

sean anderson
Archbishop Fulton Sheen contrasted communism from western liberalism by saying communism was all cross without any Christ, society sacrificing itself to attain perfection. By contrast Western Christianity had become a “Christ” without a Cross. No Cross means no sin to atone for. This Crossless Christianity is also bereft of The Father and Son (Gaya-forbid there be naked hierarchy!) No Heaven above and no hell below but only the common social project of building the Tower of Folly.

Dave Ceely
It has been preached, drawn from scripture, that Satan is the father of lies and that he has his demonic angels to promote the lies. Talarico seems to be one of Satan's more senior demon angels from the video I've seen him in.

