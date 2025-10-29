The measure of Democrat success today is no longer rooted in sound policy, measurable results, or even coherent governance. It’s all about the dopamine hit of social media applause - the retweets, the “likes,” and the viral moments that make their way to the late-night talk circuit. The modern Democrat doesn’t seek to legislate; they seek to trend. They are not public servants so much as self-promoters with congressional ID badges.

Who in their right mind would think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Jasmine Crockett could craft a solid policy proposal? These are not serious policymakers; they’re performers. AOC’s political career began with a viral video of her dancing on a rooftop, and in many ways, she’s never stopped. Her speeches are choreographed rants for TikTok, not reasoned arguments for the Congressional Record. Jasmine Crockett, meanwhile, seems to think her job is to perfect the art of the viral insult, not to improve the lives of the citizens she represents.

This obsession with social clout explains why Democrats appear to measure their relevance not by economic growth, border security, or peace abroad - but by how much Trump-bashing content they can generate before dinner. It’s the politics of performance, not the politics of principle.

And they are running out of material. The anti-Trump shtick is wearing thin. Even the bobblehead anchors at MSNBC and CNN are starting to look exhausted, forced to nod along as each new Democrat outdoes the last in a desperate attempt to hold on to the outrage economy. The problem is, outrage inflation is real - you can only shock people for so long before they get bored.

Take Eric Swalwell, for example - a man whose only real accomplishment seems to be making himself a punchline. He recently floated the idea that Democrat presidential hopefuls should take an oath to “come in like a wrecking ball” against Trump’s new majestic ball room, as if Miley Cyrus were the new model of statesmanship. Imagine that: a national party using a pop song as its governing metaphor. That’s where we are.

It doesn’t stop there. We’ve had Kamala Harris delivering speeches that sound like AI-generated affirmations - strings of words that have the rhythm of meaning but no substance whatsoever. We’ve had Nancy Pelosi performing theatrical desk shreds of the President’s State of the Union address, as if that kind of childish symbolism somehow equates to leadership. We’ve had John Fetterman showing up to the Senate dressed like he’s running out for a pizza delivery instead of representing the people of Pennsylvania.

And let’s not forget Beto O’Rourke’s cringeworthy moments - leaping on countertops in diners to announce his candidacy or live-streaming his dental cleaning because apparently, authenticity now means over-sharing your molar maintenance schedule. The Democrats have turned the political arena into a circus tent, and the main event is them.

They don’t debate; they perform. They don’t reason; they emote. They don’t govern; they grandstand. Everything is optics and outrage, hashtags and heroics, memes and moral preening. The result is a political party that confuses attention with accomplishment and mistake applause for approval.

The tragedy is that while Democrats are measuring success in views and engagement, the country is suffering in the real world - rising costs, rampant crime, unchecked illegal immigration, and a foreign policy in free fall. But none of that matters when the next viral soundbite is just a camera lens and Insta video away.

Hating Trump may still rile up the base, but hate never builds, never solves, never leads. It burns hot, then burns out - and when it’s gone, there’s nothing left but ash. If Democrats ever want to reclaim credibility as a governing party, they’ll have to log off, put away the filters, and remember what their job is: to legislate, not to influence.

Until then, from the stolen land acknowledgements to “Everybody I don’t like is a Nazi”, they will keep chasing clout while the country keeps paying the price.



Somebody needs to tell them that X, Bluesky, Facebook and Instagram aren’t the real world.