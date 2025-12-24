I was reading commentary where, once again, some delusional leftist accuses Bari Weiss of being a Nazi and the paradox of acting like a Nazi while calling an actual Jew a Nazi never occurs to them.



I couldn't think of a better term for it, so for now, so let's call it the Paradox of Moral Abandonment.



There exists a peculiar contradiction in contemporary discourse where individuals who claim to reject traditional moral frameworks somehow maintain the fiercest moral certainty. They've ostensibly renounced morality as constraining, outdated, or socially constructed, yet they wield moral accusations—Nazi, fascist, racist, bigot, homophobe—with unprecedented fervor and frequency.



This phenomenon reveals something troubling about human nature: the ease with which we construct self-serving ethical systems once we've discarded shared moral foundations. When people reject universal moral principles, they don't become amoral. Instead, they often create personalized moral codes that conveniently exempt their own behavior while condemning others for identical actions.



Consider the individual who denounces religious moral teaching as oppressive yet demands absolute conformity to their own ideology, punishing dissent with social and professional destruction. Or the person who calls others fascists while supporting the suppression of speech, the end of due process for political enemies, and the weaponization of institutions against opponents. The irony seems lost on them entirely.



The mechanism is straightforward. Once traditional morality is abandoned, moral language becomes purely instrumental—a tool for gaining power and status rather than describing genuine ethical violations. Accusations of racism, bigotry, or fascism are deployed not because they're accurate but because they're effective weapons. The accuser needs no consistency, no self-reflection, no adherence to the principles they invoke. They've renounced the very moral framework that would hold them accountable to those standards.



This creates a dangerous dynamic. The person who has genuinely internalized moral principles—who believes in treating others fairly, respecting human dignity, allowing diverse viewpoints—becomes vulnerable to those who've weaponized moral language without accepting moral constraints. The principled person will hesitate, self-examine, and worry about hypocrisy. The unprincipled person faces no such limitations.



What makes this particularly insidious is the projection involved. Those who most enthusiastically abandoned shared moral frameworks often exhibit the very characteristics they condemn: they demand ideological conformity, they dehumanize opponents, they support discrimination based on immutable characteristics when it serves their purposes, they celebrate intolerance toward those outside their tribe. Yet they've constructed a personal moral code that defines these behaviors as virtuous when they do them and evil when others do them.



The warning here isn't that we should never call out genuine bigotry, racism, or authoritarianism. Rather, it's that once we abandon the constraint of universal moral principles, such accusations become meaningless—or worse, they become pure exercises in power. When moral language is unmoored from moral reality, when we can simultaneously renounce morality and claim the moral high ground, words lose their meaning and society loses a crucial tool for identifying and opposing genuine wrongs.



The solution isn't to abandon moral judgment but to recognize that meaningful moral critique requires accepting moral constraints on ourselves. If we want the authority to identify evil, we must first submit to the discipline of consistent principles. Otherwise, we're simply engaged in a war where "morality" is whatever serves our interests at any given moment—a game where the loudest, most shameless player wins.



