Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
2h

"Then COVID arrived and amplified every fear already simmering beneath the surface."

COVID Didn't "arrive" it was foisted upon the world with all the subelty of a freight train at lightning speed with out of order brakes.

Lament for Torn Out Pages

The crowned virus was never our king and still half the world knelt before it. It was never dangerous and still half the world feared and fled it. It held no power over us and still half the world tore out full chapters of their future, and cast those pages as an offering before it.

The danger of the crowned virus was never more than an invisible notion: no more threatening than climate change or middle eastern terrorism. But just like these forbearers because it went unseen it was everywhere: in every corner, on every surface, in every breath; and it was also nowhere. It was simultaneously disease and death and neither. It was capable of anything and nothing, depending on your point of view.

Like terrorism and climate change, it was a virus of the mind.

And so the future for all was splintered and shattered on the rocks of destiny over a lowly notion of danger, and all of those cast out pages, once brimming with promise and potential, are instead teaming with dread, conformity, gullibility & cowardice masquerading as virtue, and irreparable arrested development.

The deformities now written on these sacred pages cannot be unwritten, and this mournful consequence shall ripple down the corridors of time, permanently altering the future, as if this mind virus were forever spreading within the family tree of mankind.

If we fail to learn from this experience then our failure will be total as nothing good will have come from it. However, if we seize this experience as the lesson we need in order to ensure that we will never again allow this madness to occur, then maybe, just maybe, with so much at stake, we will have gained more than we’ve lost, or at least will have broken even.

As we stand amid the mass destruction propagated by the mere idea of an unseen danger, we hold our delicate future in our hands. Where will we go from here, and what will we take with us?

Yes, the world and the what might have been were conquered by an invisible idea and battling this phantom proved as fruitful as boxing shadows on the wall. But now that we know the ropes, and if we’ve managed to gain and keep the right kind of wisdom, the next time we will see it coming and we will be ready.

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
10m

Wokism is a “mind virus” and it is much more lethal than COVID.

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