The Pandemic That Never Ended
The new socialists are selling therapy, not economics. Their promises are emotionally satisfying but intellectually vacant, offering moral absolution instead of practical answers.
Sorry, not sorry, but I’m just not buying the claim that America is suddenly experiencing an explosion of socialism.
What has fundamentally changed over the past few years that would cause millions of people to become so disillusioned with our economic system that they are now embracing ideas rooted in Marxism?
Nothing material.
America still has the strongest economy in the world, even after what the Biden administration did to it. Inflation has certainly hurt families, but inflation did not appear out of nowhere. It was fueled by the panic-driven response to COVID, a virus that posed a very real threat to specific, identifiable segments of the population but far less danger to the overwhelming majority.
The world lost its collective mind. Governments shut down economies, schools closed, businesses failed, civil liberties were suspended, and fear became public policy. Some people never recovered from that emotional state. They are still living there.
So, what explains the apparent rise of socialism?
I think we are looking at a different kind of epidemic altogether.
The contradictions became too great to reconcile rationally. We were told everything was unprecedented, yet much of what we were witnessing had been predicted by people who were mocked for saying it. We were told dissent was dangerous. We were told “follow the science,” even as the science kept changing. We were assured institutions deserved our trust, only to watch many of those same institutions prove themselves partisan, dishonest, or simply incompetent.
Reality refused to cooperate with the narrative.
When logic fails to resolve contradictions, people often retreat into emotion. They search less for truth than for psychological comfort. I believe millions of people experienced exactly that beginning in 2020.
For four years before COVID, the country had been subjected to an unrelenting campaign portraying Donald Trump as not merely a flawed president but as an existential threat to the republic itself. Increasingly, America itself became the villain because Trump represented America to those making the accusations. Whether those claims were grounded in fact became almost irrelevant. They served an emotional purpose.
Then COVID arrived and amplified every fear already simmering beneath the surface.
Much of what followed was avoidable had people resisted the temptation to surrender completely to fear. Instead, panic became virtue, skepticism became heresy, and emotional reasoning replaced careful judgment.
Admitting that today would require millions of people to acknowledge they overreacted, that they supported policies that damaged children, businesses, families, and constitutional liberties, and that much of the fear they embraced was wildly disproportionate to the actual risks they personally faced.
That is an extraordinarily difficult confession to make.
It is psychologically easier to construct a story in which you remain the hero. If events turned out badly, then someone else must be responsible. If your emotional state deteriorated, someone else must have caused it. If your judgment proved flawed, then the system itself must have been broken all along.
That search for blame naturally expanded into opposition—not simply to Trump, but to many of the institutions, traditions, and economic arrangements that existed before 2020. Opposition itself became an identity. The more radical the proposal, the stronger the signal that one had broken with the old order.
That helps explain why so many of these newly minted “socialists” rarely spend much time explaining how any of their proposals would actually work. They promise free this, guaranteed that, debt forgiveness, wealth redistribution, and endless new government benefits , but become remarkably vague when asked who pays (other than Elon), how markets continue functioning, or why these ideas have repeatedly failed wherever they have been tried.
The appeal is not economic. It is therapeutic.
That is precisely what makes this movement dangerous. It is driven less by coherent political philosophy than by unresolved emotional trauma. It asks people to feel rather than think, to condemn rather than understand, and to embrace comforting narratives instead of inconvenient realities.
A society governed by emotionally damaged people who refuse to examine the causes of their own distress will eventually make emotionally damaged political decisions.
History suggests that rarely ends well.
"Then COVID arrived and amplified every fear already simmering beneath the surface."
COVID Didn't "arrive" it was foisted upon the world with all the subelty of a freight train at lightning speed with out of order brakes.
Lament for Torn Out Pages
The crowned virus was never our king and still half the world knelt before it. It was never dangerous and still half the world feared and fled it. It held no power over us and still half the world tore out full chapters of their future, and cast those pages as an offering before it.
The danger of the crowned virus was never more than an invisible notion: no more threatening than climate change or middle eastern terrorism. But just like these forbearers because it went unseen it was everywhere: in every corner, on every surface, in every breath; and it was also nowhere. It was simultaneously disease and death and neither. It was capable of anything and nothing, depending on your point of view.
Like terrorism and climate change, it was a virus of the mind.
And so the future for all was splintered and shattered on the rocks of destiny over a lowly notion of danger, and all of those cast out pages, once brimming with promise and potential, are instead teaming with dread, conformity, gullibility & cowardice masquerading as virtue, and irreparable arrested development.
The deformities now written on these sacred pages cannot be unwritten, and this mournful consequence shall ripple down the corridors of time, permanently altering the future, as if this mind virus were forever spreading within the family tree of mankind.
If we fail to learn from this experience then our failure will be total as nothing good will have come from it. However, if we seize this experience as the lesson we need in order to ensure that we will never again allow this madness to occur, then maybe, just maybe, with so much at stake, we will have gained more than we’ve lost, or at least will have broken even.
As we stand amid the mass destruction propagated by the mere idea of an unseen danger, we hold our delicate future in our hands. Where will we go from here, and what will we take with us?
Yes, the world and the what might have been were conquered by an invisible idea and battling this phantom proved as fruitful as boxing shadows on the wall. But now that we know the ropes, and if we’ve managed to gain and keep the right kind of wisdom, the next time we will see it coming and we will be ready.
Wokism is a “mind virus” and it is much more lethal than COVID.