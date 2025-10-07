I think most Americans assume when a law is passed or a rule introduced, the intent is to enforce them and to do so equally.

That is not how the Democrat left sees it. They see a law for its value to their agenda.

They are of the same mind as Peru’s General Óscar Benavides: “For my friends, everything; for my enemies, the law.” To them, as it is to every tyrant, the value in any rule or law is the ability to enforce it when your enemy is in the dock, and not to enforce it when laxity advantages your allies.

The absolute irony of this is that, as the left decries autocracy, dictatorship and fascism, their leaders actively use – and the rank-and-file cheer - tactics that are commonplace in autocracies, dictatorships and fascist regimes.

That is not my opinion, anyone with at least one eye and two brain cells to rub together knows it. The border under Biden is a one recent example – a crime that will ripple through society for literally decades – but it permeates all through all strata of American life – from the EPA going after a landowner for use of his own property to the simple denial of admission of a worthy applicant to an Ivy League university who happens to have the wrong color skin, it is undeniable that this is how government has come to operate.

Those “ripples” of which I speak are evidenced in these neo-Confederate nullificationists (as VDH called them) like Pritzker, Newsom, Brandon Johnson and Karen Bass, Democrats all, of course. These parties demand resistance to federal enforcement of immigration law as they claim the ICE has no jurisdiction in their states and cities after arguing that cities and states have no authority to pursue their own enforcement because only the Federal government has that constitutional power.

To-may-toe, tah-MAH-to, one supposes.

In Chapter IV, Section 23 of John Locke’s “Second Treatise of Civil Government”, he writes:

“This freedom from absolute, arbitrary power, is so necessary to, and closely joined with a man’s preservation, that he cannot part with it, but by what forfeits his preservation and life together: for a man, not having the power of his own life, cannot, by compact, or his own consent, enslave himself to any one, nor put himself under the absolute, arbitrary power of another, to take away his life, when he pleases.”

This is why America has the Due Process clause of the Constitution and the concept that all accused are innocent until proven guilty. These concepts prevent any authority from applying, enforcing and/or judging guilt or innocence via arbitrary and capricious application of the law.

Postmodernism is all fun and games until innocence is a matter of opinion and agenda and not based on finding of fact. What is being done here is the State, acting as an arbitrary authority, is essentially saying, “Well sure, we don’t have the evidence to prove you are guilty - but we know your type. If you didn’t do it, we know you wanted to. So, innocent or not, we’ll just punish you anyway. Why take the chance, am I right?”

If there is no objective standard, there can be no standard at all. When any authority is allowed to make it up as we go along, it no longer matters who is guilty or innocent – it only matters who is in charge. That is what Locke was saying – people can never be free if the rules can be changed on a whim by any authority because that eliminates the possibility of the individual to control their own life.

We should also remember what F.A. Hayek wrote in “The Road to Serfdom”:

“There is no justification for the widespread belief that, so long as power is conferred by democratic procedure, it cannot be arbitrary; it is not the source of power which prevents it from being arbitrary; to be free from dictatorial qualities, the power must also be limited. A true “dictatorship of the proletariat,” even if democratic in form, if it undertook centrally to direct the economic system, would probably destroy personal freedom as completely as any autocracy has ever done.”

On a personal level, this malleability is represented in a significant difference in moral perspective – Democrats will support a candidate for AG even if he texted death wishes about a Republican and his children if he is leading in the polls. Remember that they fully supported Biden until the polls began to turn.

What is so idiotic about all of this is the progressive left believes their reliance on malleable “standards”, unequal application of the law and fact-free, agenda driven findings of guilt or innocence are the tools to be used to create “fairness” when this approach only destroys any chance of true fairness.

Democrats want an Óscar Benavides third world ecosystem in America.