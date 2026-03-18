Most of the foreign policy intelligentsia thinks of President Trump as a clown. His stances on NATO in 2016 brought out the “professional” soothsayers—those paid to know things the rest of us “normies” aren’t even supposed to consider. They have their “I love me” walls filled with degrees, certificates, and, in some cases, military awards and medals. They catalog overseas postings, thousands of speeches delivered at important conferences attended by important people. They sit on corporate boards, land administration positions, and enjoy sweet sinecures at think tanks, universities, and even CNN and MSNBC—writing editorials meant to convince the rest of us that we should stand in awe of their prowess.

And yet their conclusions often follow the classic line from H. L. Mencken:

“There is always a well-known solution to every human problem—neat, plausible, and wrong.”

Right now, it is hard to avoid the conclusion that the former real estate developer from Queens is exposing a large portion of this credentialed expert class as fools and court jesters.

Trump has always seemed to conduct what amount to open-book tests for the foreign policy class, who approach global problems much the way my granddaddy taught me some people approach debt. He used to say the only people who never worry about how much debt they carry are those who never intend to pay it back. All they care about is whether they can make the monthly payment to keep the party going.

That mindset seems eerily familiar today. We are told we never should have attacked Iran because negotiations would have worked—even though nearly 50 years of negotiations failed to gain a single inch. Iran hid nuclear development from feckless UN monitors and inspectors, and for those who insist they couldn’t have done so, the fact that enrichment reached 60% tells the real story: they never stopped when they said they stopped.

In this scenario, the only real “win” is for those who draw funding, status, and prestige from keeping the party going. They were never going to propose an actual solution. Like the Obama and Biden approaches, the strategy amounted to little more than continuing to send money and hope for better behavior. We saw how that worked out. It likely helped fund the October 7 attacks in Israel and other terrorist activity around the world.

And despite these open-book tests, the failure rate has approached 100%. Perhaps the problem is that all the books were wrong.

First NATO, then Ukraine, then the drug interdictions at sea, then Venezuela, then Iran I—which revealed that Iran had been sold what amounted to bargain-bin North Korean, Chinese, and Russian technology that couldn’t stop a paper airplane—and now Iran II. After Iran’s negotiators effectively said, “Bitch better have my monet—we have enough enriched uranium for a dozen nukes,” Trump’s team responded with something far more direct: “Call. Show us what you’ve got.” And then the flyovers began and the bombs began to fall…again.

Iran apparently didn’t’ learn much from Round One, but it is now learning that its alliances with Russia and China offer little real protection. Russia has failed to accomplish in three years in Ukraine what the American military demonstrated it could do to Iran in three weeks.

The experts—and the nations that relied on them—were wrong.

Now Trump has suggested that countries benefiting from an open Strait of Hormuz should take part in securing it. The United States and Israel are doing the heavy lifting; they are simply asking Europe for assistance. But Europe—and increasingly the United Kingdom—has become something like the “sick man” of the modern era: a once-dominant power that has grown accustomed to American protection over the past eight decades. Their response has been reluctance, preferring not to be involved—even as they continue to rely on the stability others provide.

That reluctance masks a harder truth. It is not merely that they do not want to help—it is that they cannot. The continent that once colonized much of the known world and built the foundations of Western civilization now struggles to defend itself, much less project power abroad. There is also a cultural divide. Many in Europe view Americans as hopelessly unsophisticated—too blunt, too forceful, too willing to act. Yet beneath that disdain lies dependence, and beneath that dependence, resentment. They need American strength, even as they criticize it.

Trump, for all his unconventional style, is operating in that reality. He is playing the role of global sheriff not because he relishes conflict, but because too few others are willing—or able—to step into the role. Most would prefer endless discussion to decisive action.

But Americans are growing tired of underwriting global security while being treated as an afterthought.

The bell has rung, and class is back in session. Maybe they will pay attention this time—but I wouldn’t hold my breath.

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