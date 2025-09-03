Unlicensed Punditry

Knowing history must also include understanding it.

The USSR rose and existed for 70 years on violence.

The West rose across millennia using violence as required, from Carthage to Charlemagne to Normandy to Hiroshima.

The left is using low-level violence from Seattle to AfD to rise against civilization.

Only violence solves major problems: slavery, independence, civilizational destruction by pre-literate, pre-modern barbarians. Empathy solves nothing.

If the adults continue to refuse to recognize that violence is necessary to save Western Civ from the commies and Islamists, Western Civ will not survive.

And it’s getting late …

Democrats don't understand why you have a problem with any of this

