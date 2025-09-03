One wonders what is next for Greta Thunberg.

No, seriously, I wonder what radical leftist cause will capture her attention next.

There are so many options - from Teacher’s Unions and No Kings to ANTIFA or BLM.

If you are surprised that Greta shifted so quickly from climate activism to pimping the cause of Hamas, you shouldn’t be. The left’s causes tend to be both faddishly fashionable and conveniently malleable. They also seem to be structured in such a way to make transportability control and support possible.

It is something characterized as the “Omnicause” – the leftist ideal of intersectionality applied to ideology and economics. It is how the LGBTQ team can ignore the contradiction of cheering for radical Islamists who force women into virtual slavery and toss the LGBT and Q’s off roofs in Tehran.

The Omnicause is an example of the unified theory of causes, the intersectionality of anti-Western hate and vitriol, the mutually shared hatred of capitalism and every bit of prosperity that has resulted from it.

The actual cause doesn’t matter, only the result – that is why it is so easy for these stooges to slide from one “cause” to the next. They all hate and blame the same things.

The Omnicause does have a downside. Eventually, the more powerful and dedicated factions will notice that they don’t really like the other factions and purge them.

It is all peace, love and unity until some NKVD assassin tracks you down to Mexico and kills you with an ice ax - like the one did when Stalin ordered Trotsky eliminated.

Not that they will pay attention, history shows the pattern, one that has remained consistent for centuries.

After the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, Vladimir Lenin initiated purges to consolidate power and enforce ideological unity amid the Russian Civil War (1918–1922), economic collapse, and internal dissent. His measures targeted rival socialists, dissident Bolsheviks, and counterrevolutionaries, setting a precedent for Soviet repression. The Cheka’s Red Terror (1918–1922) executed or imprisoned thousands - possibly over 100,000 - without trials, targeting Mensheviks, Socialist Revolutionaries (SRs), and Tsarist supporters. The 1918 Romanov execution and 1922 SR Trial dismantled rival factions. Within the Bolshevik Party, Lenin suppressed groups like the Left Communists and Workers’ Opposition, banning factionalism in 1921 and purging 25% of members (about 170,000) for corruption or dissent. The 1921 Kronstadt Rebellion’s brutal suppression, killing thousands, underscored Lenin’s intolerance for dissent, eroding revolutionary ideals.

Following Lenin’s death in 1924, Joseph Stalin escalated purges to unprecedented levels. From the late 1920s to 1930s, Stalin’s purges targeted perceived enemies within the party, military, and society to eliminate rivals and enforce loyalty. The Great Purge (1936–1938) was the most intense, with the NKVD (successor to the Cheka) executing or imprisoning millions. Key events included the Moscow Trials (1936–1938), where prominent Bolsheviks like Trotsky’s allies were convicted on fabricated charges. Estimates suggest 600,000 to 1.2 million deaths, including intellectuals, military officers, and peasants labeled as “kulaks.” Stalin’s purges decimated the Red Army’s leadership, weakening it before World War II, and filled Gulag camps with millions.

While Lenin’s purges were pragmatic, targeting immediate threats, Stalin’s were systematic, driven by paranoia and power consolidation. Lenin’s Cheka and factionalism ban laid the groundwork, but Stalin’s purges were far deadlier, using show trials and mass repression. Both reshaped the communist movement, ensuring Bolshevik dominance but sacrificing ideological diversity. Historical accounts from Soviet archives note imprecise death tolls, yet the purges’ impact - centralizing power and entrenching authoritarianism - was profound, defining the Soviet state’s trajectory.

I’m not saying that Greta will wind up on the business end of a meat hook, but I’m not not saying that. The Hamassholes are not keen on keeping cosplaying supporters beyond their sell-by dates.