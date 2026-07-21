Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
1hEdited

There is something almost delicious about Van Jones complaining about having had his revolutionary rhetoric taken seriously. But did not Solomon write in Proverbs 18:21 “Death and life arein the power of the tongue and those who love it shall eat the fruit thereof.”?

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
1h

Well put and absolutely correct. Love the Norma Desmond reference.

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