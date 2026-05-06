Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

The “noble savage” myth survives because it flatters weak minds. It lets modern elites blame Western civilization for every human evil while pretending that chaos becomes virtue when it comes from outside the gates. That is childish. History is not a daycare mural. It is bones, blood, borders, tribes, churches, laws, punishment, mercy, and memory. Christianity and Western civilization did not create man’s violence. They gave man a moral architecture to restrain him. Strip that away, sneer at order, excuse savagery, and call it compassion—and the old violence returns. Not as a theory. As reality.

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Jupplandia's avatar
Jupplandia
2h

Typically measured, thoughtful and accurate. Excellent take on one of the most persistent myths feeding into modern stupidities.

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