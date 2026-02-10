As to the dueling halftime shows, my wife and I found ourselves preferring the TPUSA halftime event on Sunday over the official NFL version. At first, I assumed it was simply a matter of taste. But thinking about it later, I realized that wasn’t quite right. It wasn’t really about entertainment at all—it was about cultural fit. One felt recognizably “NFL.” The other felt like something else entirely.

That realization led me to a broader thought about how cultural change actually happens.

We tend to think of cultural change as organic—ideas emerge, attitudes shift, and institutions eventually follow. It’s a comforting story, but it’s mostly wrong. In reality, cultural change is often mediated, accelerated, or constrained by a specific class of organizations that function less as participants in society and more as gatekeepers of legitimacy. These are not merely businesses or associations; they are cultural institutions.

By cultural institutions, I mean organizations whose primary influence lies not in lawmaking or coercion, but in their ability to define what is normal, respectable, or beyond debate. Churches, universities, media conglomerates, professional associations, and major entertainment bodies all fall into this category. So do professional sports leagues—the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL among them. The NFL, in particular, is not simply a sports league; it is a national ritual, a shared civic calendar, and a symbol factory whose signals are absorbed by tens of millions of Americans at once.

What makes these institutions distinctive is not that they hold opinions, but that their choices carry cultural weight regardless of intent. When such an organization speaks, remains silent, adopts a practice, or refuses to do so, it is not merely expressing a preference—it is participating in the construction of social reality.

This overlaps with Antonio Gramsci’s idea of cultural hegemony: the notion that real power is exercised not primarily through force or law, but by shaping what people accept as normal, inevitable, and beyond serious challenge. Cultural institutions are the machinery through which this process operates. They don’t need to command compliance; they only need to legitimize norms.

Seen this way, cultural institutions engage social change in four basic ways.

First, they can initiate change. This is the rarest role, but the most powerful. An institution initiates change when it introduces a new moral frame before it is widely accepted, using its authority to move an idea from the fringe into the mainstream. When this happens, resistance is often immediate and intense because the institution has outrun public consensus.

Second, institutions can promote change. Here, the norm already exists but remains contested. Promotion involves repetition, symbolic reinforcement, and the use of institutional platforms to normalize a particular view. Promotion does not merely reflect culture; it reshapes it by signaling what ought to matter.

Third—and this is the most misunderstood role—institutions can adopt change. Adoption is often framed as neutrality: we’re not taking sides, we’re just adapting to the times. In practice, adoption is anything but neutral. At some point, it becomes facilitation. When a cultural institution adopts a new norm, it signals inevitability. It tells the public the debate is over, that the moral question has been settled, and that continued dissent is no longer principled but antisocial. Adoption is how contested ideas become background assumptions.

Often, it is difficult to tell whether an organization is attempting to initiate change, promote it, or simply chase a trend. Many institutions hover between promotion and adoption, driven less by conviction than by institutional FOMO—the fear of being left behind or singled out. Waiting carries reputational risk, and adoption becomes the safer move.

Finally, institutions can resist change. Resistance does not require activism or counter-messaging. Sometimes it consists simply of refusal: declining to adopt a new norm, continuing existing practices, or insisting on institutional boundaries. Resistance slows cultural cascades not by winning arguments, but by denying premature legitimacy.

These four roles explain far more about cultural movement than the tired left-right political spectrum. They also explain why timing matters so much. Early resistance looks principled; late resistance looks reactionary. Early adoption looks courageous; late adoption looks inevitable. The same action, taken at a different moment, produces radically different cultural effects.

Viewed through this lens, the two halftime events represented two distinct cultural signals. The TPUSA event evoked the traditional NFL beer-and-brats culture—familiar, communal, and rooted in the league’s long-standing identity. The official halftime show pointed toward something newer, less traditional, and more deliberately “diverse.” The contrast was stark enough to raise a legitimate question: was the NFL merely reflecting a cultural shift, or was it attempting to initiate or promote one by signaling what the new NFL culture is supposed to be?

What is often missed in public debate is that non-action is still action. Silence by a cultural institution is rarely neutral; it is usually transitional. Silence buys time, allows risk to be assessed, and waits for peer institutions to move first. Once enough institutions adopt a change, silence becomes costly, and adoption follows—not because beliefs have changed, but because legitimacy already has.

Cultural institutions tend to converge. They copy one another not out of conspiracy, but out of risk aversion. No institution wants to be the first mover or the last holdout unless it is confident the cultural ground has shifted beneath it. The resulting cascade appears spontaneous, but it rarely is.

Which brings us back to the NFL. The real question is not whether it is shaping culture—that much is unavoidable—but where it sits on this spectrum. And if it is not initiating cultural change, then who, exactly, is setting the pace it feels compelled to follow?